Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House

(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles

(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Meyer, Heffner lead Green Bay in victory over UMKC

GREEN BAY, Wis. – (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, and the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win against the Kansas City Roos at home Saturday. The Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 HL) picked up their first nonconference win of the season. Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in a solid all-around effort.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting

APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

No charges filed in City of Marinette shooting

MARINETTE (WLUK) – The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers found...
MARINETTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Mural honors man who died of fentanyl poisoning

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new mural was unveiled at Appleton's Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the shelter. Tyler's parents...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Sidelined this season, Bjorge looks to come back stronger

DE PERE (WLUK) -- This was supposed to be Claire Bjorge's time. After playing alongside the program's all-time scoring leader Jordan Meulemans her first two years, Bjorge was set to become the leader of the De Pere girls basketball team this season as the lone returning starter, in addition to being a quality player.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested in Fond du Lac County with drugs, cash and loaded handgun

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a Langlade County man Friday night after a deputy found drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun. The deputy pulled over a vehicle at the Kwik Trip parking lot near Interstate 41 and S. Hickory Street around 6:00 p.m. for what appeared to be an attempt to not being located.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Schabusiness trial could be delayed by latest competency exam

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work continues to schedule another competency exam for Taylor Schabusiness, a process which could delay her scheduled March 6 trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
Fox11online.com

Teen appeals conviction in 7-year-old relative's death

(WLUK) -- Damian Hauschultz formally appealed his conviction Friday of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of his 7-year-old cousin, Ethan. Damian Hauschultz, now 19, was 14 years old when he supervised Ethan's punishment at their Manitowoc County home. Ethan had to carry a log for two hours in the back yard, but then Damian beat him, and buried him in a snowbank for 20 minutes without a coat or boots. Ethan died of hypothermia, but also had extensive other injuries, including blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, and a rib fracture. Damian pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years of extended supervision.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

