Fox11online.com
Vietnam veteran honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. "I'm kind of stunned actually,...
Fox11online.com
'Cheesy' new sculpture invites visitors to show their love for Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a "cheesy" new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading "I (heart) GB" was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The "heart" element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese. Tourism leaders hope...
Fox11online.com
Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
Fox11online.com
Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House
(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
Fox11online.com
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles
(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
Fox11online.com
Neenah alumni say goodbye to Shattuck Middle School during gym's final basketball game
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Basketball fans are saying goodbye to the gym at Shattuck Middle School in Neenah, as the school will close next year. Games have been played there for over 90 years, beginning back in 1928. As a special farewell, the varsity basketball game took place there Friday night.
Fox11online.com
Menasha names next police chief following retirement of current long-time leader
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Menasha Police Department is naming its next leader after its current chief announced his retirement at the end of August. Current Investigative Lt. Nicholas Thorn will take over for Chief Timothy Styka, who has been in the role for over a decade. Thorn has been with...
Fox11online.com
Meyer, Heffner lead Green Bay in victory over UMKC
GREEN BAY, Wis. – (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, and the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win against the Kansas City Roos at home Saturday. The Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 HL) picked up their first nonconference win of the season. Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in a solid all-around effort.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
Fox11online.com
Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
Fox11online.com
No charges filed in City of Marinette shooting
MARINETTE (WLUK) – The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers found...
Fox11online.com
Mural honors man who died of fentanyl poisoning
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new mural was unveiled at Appleton's Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the shelter. Tyler's parents...
Fox11online.com
Sidelined this season, Bjorge looks to come back stronger
DE PERE (WLUK) -- This was supposed to be Claire Bjorge's time. After playing alongside the program's all-time scoring leader Jordan Meulemans her first two years, Bjorge was set to become the leader of the De Pere girls basketball team this season as the lone returning starter, in addition to being a quality player.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Fond du Lac County with drugs, cash and loaded handgun
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a Langlade County man Friday night after a deputy found drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun. The deputy pulled over a vehicle at the Kwik Trip parking lot near Interstate 41 and S. Hickory Street around 6:00 p.m. for what appeared to be an attempt to not being located.
Fox11online.com
Garlic Shrimp Kabobs
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness trial could be delayed by latest competency exam
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work continues to schedule another competency exam for Taylor Schabusiness, a process which could delay her scheduled March 6 trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
Fox11online.com
Teen appeals conviction in 7-year-old relative's death
(WLUK) -- Damian Hauschultz formally appealed his conviction Friday of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of his 7-year-old cousin, Ethan. Damian Hauschultz, now 19, was 14 years old when he supervised Ethan's punishment at their Manitowoc County home. Ethan had to carry a log for two hours in the back yard, but then Damian beat him, and buried him in a snowbank for 20 minutes without a coat or boots. Ethan died of hypothermia, but also had extensive other injuries, including blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, and a rib fracture. Damian pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years of extended supervision.
