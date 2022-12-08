(WLUK) -- Damian Hauschultz formally appealed his conviction Friday of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of his 7-year-old cousin, Ethan. Damian Hauschultz, now 19, was 14 years old when he supervised Ethan's punishment at their Manitowoc County home. Ethan had to carry a log for two hours in the back yard, but then Damian beat him, and buried him in a snowbank for 20 minutes without a coat or boots. Ethan died of hypothermia, but also had extensive other injuries, including blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, and a rib fracture. Damian pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years of extended supervision.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI