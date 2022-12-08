Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
maritime-executive.com
MSC Introduces its Newest Cruise Ship with NYC Celebration
MSC Cruises used the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the MSC Seascape as an opportunity to highlight the cruise company’s growing commitment to the New York and U.S. cruise markets. The cruise company which was launched 30 years ago, today calls itself the fastest-growing cruise brand operating a fleet of 21 cruise ships with two more currently under construction.
Richemont Is Bringing Its TimeVallée Store to the US for the First Time—on a Cruise Ship
Along with fun in the sun and swank amenities, cruises are known for their elegant shopping experiences. Now Richemont is getting in on the action by unveiling a watch boutique on the high seas—and in the US—for the first time. The luxury goods conglomerate partnered with MSC Cruises to take the TimeVallée storefront on its maiden voyage in both the marine industry and in the United States. On Wednesday, the newest ship from the world’s third largest cruise brand was docked in NYC’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal for its official naming ceremony before it headed south to its permanent home port in...
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, What I've Learned About Tipping
Tipping has always been a mostly voluntary practice that's supposed to be about customers rewarding service personnel for providing good service. The problem is that restaurants generally consider tips part of wages and don't pay their waiters minimum wage (and that's legal in most places). That makes tipping, while it's usually still optional, a lot more required.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Sees Single Largest Booking Day Ever
More people than ever just decided to book a cruise with Royal Caribbean on the same day. Royal Caribbean International just released a statement revealing a record-breaking Black Friday. According to a press release, the recent Black Friday sales event was the company’s single largest booking day ever. In...
gcaptain.com
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
What kind of food is included on a cruise? Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing
Going on a cruise? Here are tips on how travelers can make the most of the food included in their fare.
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Video Shows Cruise Ship Lifeboat Detach, Fall Overboard
A video shared online showed a lifeboat detach from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
Private Division Marks 5th Anniversary by Announcing Publishing Partnership with Bloober Team and Unveiling the Private Division Development Fund
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today celebrated its 5 th anniversary of the label by revealing a publishing agreement with Bloober Team. The independent Polish developer is best known for creating psychological horror games and is working on an upcoming unannounced new survival horror IP in partnership with Private Division. Additionally, the label unveiled the Private Division Development Fund to support smaller independent development teams with project financing and mentorship opportunities to enable them to self-publish their ambitious titles. Private Division is also marking their 5 th anniversary...
Italy allows 2nd aid group's migrant rescue boat to dock
Italy has given permission for a second humanitarian aid group's ship to disembark its passengers rescued in the Mediterranean at an Italian port
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
Home of the Week: This $4 Million Bunny Williams–Designed Bahamas Cottage Comes Fully Furnished
If you’ve been searching the high seas for an island utopia, consider this property paradise found. A waterfront cottage in one of the most secluded parts of the Bahamas has just splashed down on the market. The home is located on Harbour Island, known for its stunning pink-sand beaches—and for being the most exclusive isle in the country. Part of what keeps the atoll so chic is its sensible approach to real-estate development—as illustrated by the Briland Club, one of the first residential areas on the isle created with an eye for attracting mega-yachts and their owners. The community is dotted...
techaiapp.com
Luxury living, peace and tranquility in Pattaya? – A Luxury Travel Blog
International travel has resumed and restriction free borders have become a reality, so it’s time for us all to start planning, booking and getting excited about our next travel adventures. For some, that will be returning to a favourite destination, to re-live and re-kindle those holiday vibes, for others that may be looking for a ‘new’ destination to explore, enjoy and add to that list of favourite places.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
hotelnewsme.com
A TASTE CARRIED FOR YEARS: PERSIAN EATERY JOONAM OPENS ITS DOORS IN DUBAI
Joonam, operated by Guru Concepts, will be unveiled this month at The Pointe, Dubai. Inspired by Iranian values and tradition with a tantalizing menu paying homage to enticing Persian flavours, Joonam is a welcoming dining concept perfect for friends and family alike. Meaning ‘my dear’ in Persian, Joonam is a...
hotelnewsme.com
DON FUEGO UNLOCKS THE DOORS TO DUBAI’S NEWEST SOUTH AMERICAN HOTSPOT EN FUEGO
On Friday 9th December, Atlantis, The Palm, conceptual partners, Solutions Leisure Group and the Master Showman, Don Fuego, will unlock the doors to Dubai’s newest South American social dining extravaganza. En Fuego, which translates to on fire in Spanish, promises diners an exhilarating and authentic South American experience, full of endless surprises, upon every visit.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
Comments / 0