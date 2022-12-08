Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
wutc.org
For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back
The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
WTVC
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow Up
Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016.Photo byor from facebook.com. This is a follow up piece based on a public meeting that took place on November 20th at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston, TN. There, the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society hosted Ranger Logan Cammarata, who discussed many Cherokee Christmas traditions and how these ideas of Christmas mixed with the Cherokee Nation.
WTVC
WTVC
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
WDEF
“Give Back Classic” Collects Toys for Children in Need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters and Postal Workers came together at Brainerd High School this afternoon for a charity basketball game. “The Give Back Classic” consisted of two teams of 12 firefighters versus 12 postal workers inside of the High-Jackson Gymnasium. Attendees were asked to bring toys to the...
WTVC
Woodmore Elementary bus crash victim remembered on her 16th birthday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every year on December 11th, Latasha Ballard wears purple. She drives a purple car, in a purple t-shirt and wears a purple hat. All purple... because it was Cordayja’s favorite color. “She was the sweetest girl ever, she didn’t do anything wrong, she was always...
wutc.org
One Show Only For “Black Nativity” In East Chattanooga
From the mind of a leading light of the Harlem Renaissance comes “Black Nativity.”. This weekend, RISE Chattanooga will present a performance of the work at its location - 2901 Taylor St. - on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. Shane Morrow is executive director of RISE Chattanooga.
TVA keeping an eye on lake levels as rain continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain in the forecast means rain in the rivers, streams and lakes that call Appalachia home. For the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), that means keeping a close eye on where all that water ends up. “We’ll be looking at the whole region,” said James Everett, manager of the TVA’s River Forecast […]
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WTVCFOX
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WTVC
Crews on scene to fix gas main break in Decatur Saturday night
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 8:30 p.m. Jones Street is back open at this time, please use caution in the area as the gas company will be on the scene for a few more hours fixing the gas line. ____. The Decatur Fire Department is on the scene...
wutc.org
A Squeeze For Space In The Hamilton County Schools
Overcrowding is a problem for the Hamilton County Schools. Depending on the school, there’s more than one solution on the table for consideration and possible action in the new year. Carmen Nesbitt is education reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor. This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WTVC
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
