Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back

The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow Up

Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016.Photo byor from facebook.com. This is a follow up piece based on a public meeting that took place on November 20th at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston, TN. There, the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society hosted Ranger Logan Cammarata, who discussed many Cherokee Christmas traditions and how these ideas of Christmas mixed with the Cherokee Nation.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

“Give Back Classic” Collects Toys for Children in Need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters and Postal Workers came together at Brainerd High School this afternoon for a charity basketball game. “The Give Back Classic” consisted of two teams of 12 firefighters versus 12 postal workers inside of the High-Jackson Gymnasium. Attendees were asked to bring toys to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

One Show Only For “Black Nativity” In East Chattanooga

From the mind of a leading light of the Harlem Renaissance comes “Black Nativity.”. This weekend, RISE Chattanooga will present a performance of the work at its location - 2901 Taylor St. - on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. Shane Morrow is executive director of RISE Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

TVA keeping an eye on lake levels as rain continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain in the forecast means rain in the rivers, streams and lakes that call Appalachia home. For the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), that means keeping a close eye on where all that water ends up. “We’ll be looking at the whole region,” said James Everett, manager of the TVA’s River Forecast […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
wutc.org

A Squeeze For Space In The Hamilton County Schools

Overcrowding is a problem for the Hamilton County Schools. Depending on the school, there’s more than one solution on the table for consideration and possible action in the new year. Carmen Nesbitt is education reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor. This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN

