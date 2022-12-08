MANKATO, Minn – Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has just been confirmed in the city of Mankato. The invasive species was detected during a routine tree survey by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under their bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves essential nutrients to all the parts of the tree. Minnesota is especially vulnerable to EAB since it has more than one billion ash trees, the most of any state. Residents are being encouraged to watch for EAB on their firewood and ash trees, and to follow the MDA's guidelines to stop the spread of EAB.Following the infestation, the MDA put Blue Earth County on an EAB quarantine, meaning that residents cannot transport any hardwood from Blue Earth County to a non-quarantined county. You can learn more about Mankato's infestation on the city's website. You can also check the status of EAB in Minnesota by visiting the MDA's EDA Status map.

MANKATO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO