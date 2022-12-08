Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Southern Minnesota legislators aim to tackle housing shortage in 2023
After years of halting progress often marred by intense partisan rancor, a Minnesota Legislature armed with a historic budget surplus is expected to take another crack at addressing a dire housing shortage that threatens the state’s affordability and economic progress. After seizing full control of state government for the...
swnewsmedia.com
Community Voices: Caution urged on proposed Elko New Market bottling plant
What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant. The Elko New Market City Council took...
KEYC
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
KEYC
Nautical Bowls: Getting the scoop
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new business in Mankato! It’s called Nautical Bowls and Kato Living couldn’t resist getting the scoop on those healthy delicious bowls, that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, soy-free, and contain zero refined sugars, and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients. Grab a spoon and check it out!
KEYC
Hair extensions: groovy dos without the commitment
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fear of commitment? No, not that kind of commitment. Hair extensions are a perfect way to try out a new hairdo without committing to it. Kelsey and Lisa visited Heat Salon and Lifestyle Studio to learn more!
KEYC
Professionals to convene during Mental Wellness Expo tomorrow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will host the inaugural Never Give Up, 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness tomorrow. The event will involve two sessions, an afternoon session for mental health professionals and an evening session, starting at 6:00 pm, for the general public. No registration is required.
Emerald Ash Borer found in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn – Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has just been confirmed in the city of Mankato. The invasive species was detected during a routine tree survey by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under their bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves essential nutrients to all the parts of the tree. Minnesota is especially vulnerable to EAB since it has more than one billion ash trees, the most of any state. Residents are being encouraged to watch for EAB on their firewood and ash trees, and to follow the MDA's guidelines to stop the spread of EAB.Following the infestation, the MDA put Blue Earth County on an EAB quarantine, meaning that residents cannot transport any hardwood from Blue Earth County to a non-quarantined county. You can learn more about Mankato's infestation on the city's website. You can also check the status of EAB in Minnesota by visiting the MDA's EDA Status map.
Faribault County Register
BE city meeting draws big crowd
A long night for the Blue Earth City Council began at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Among several hefty items on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for the 2023 Street and Utility Improvement Project. The City Council Chambers were packed to bursting with Blue Earth residents...
KEYC
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture discovered the infested trees as part of a routine tree survey. Mankato and North Mankato have been pre-emptively removing ash trees since August. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past
Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
KEYC
Mankato Ballet Company invites community to annual Nutcracker performances
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members from the Mankato Ballet Company invite the community to this season’s remaining performances of The Nutcracker. The ballet company’s annual Nutcracker features a total of 100 members between two different casts with dancers of all ages. Organizers say there were 31 members from...
KEYC
Mankato author publishes children’s book on climate change
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato children’s-author wants the public to know about her new book- that has a universal message for both children and adults. Author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles issues of climate change. The book uses elements of...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KEYC
Brace yourself: straightening those pearly whites
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-12-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. The next winter storm will move into the area...
KEYC
West steals the show at Mankato East Invitational
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At K & G Gymnastics, the Mankato East gymnastics program hosted a seven-team invitational featuring Mankato West, St. Peter, New Ulm, and Waseca on Saturday. Mankato West placed first as a team by the end of it with a 142.100. The Scarlets were also home to...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
