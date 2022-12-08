Why are flags in NC at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

Thursday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order for these flags to fly at half-staff to honor Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Angel Deleon.

Warren County deputy Jose Angel DeLeon. (Courtesy Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Deleon was killed in a crash during the weekend while responding to a call, Cooper announced Tuesday.

Cooper said Deleon served with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office since June 15, 2021.

As part of his order, Cooper said flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Thursday morning until Friday at sunset.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

He encourages other individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions to also fly their flags at half-staff during that time.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Deleon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend,” the governor said. “We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.