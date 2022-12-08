Read full article on original website
Related
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy
Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity
Photo byLoudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook) There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
theriver953.com
Old Town hosts Holiday Open House
Old Town Winchester is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year today with a Holiday Open House from noon to 5 pm. In addition to all your favorite Walking Mall stores, a Winter Market with unique gifts from local vendors will open in the Feltner lot on Loudon Street.
theriver953.com
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
Their Christmas Concert. Located at Boggs Chapel at R-MA. 200 Academy Drive Front Royal, VA. The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the...
theriver953.com
American Red Cross Blood Drives
There are several blood drives available to sign up for click below and enter your zip code. 1 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630 where The River 95.3 will be broadcasting live from 1-3. December 19th from noon – 5:30 at The Virginia Hills Church. 737 Rockland Rd.,...
Inside Nova
Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
theriver953.com
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters
Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
theriver953.com
Front Royal begins waterline upgrades
The Town of Front Royal hired Bushong Contracting to upgrade the waterline on Braxton Road between Leach Street and Polk Avenue. General working hours will be 7 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday, weather permitting and with the exception of holidays. Bushong Contracting will attempt to maintain vehicular...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Breakfast at IHOP reflects our diverse community
I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. The first time I...
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
mocoshow.com
Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire
3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Serene rambled with an in-ground pool
Convenient, main level rambler-style living in a serene setting with an in-ground pool and updates aplenty! All of this and more awaits you at 159 Chapel Green Road. This residence includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, approximately one-acre lot in Stafford County.
ffxnow.com
Bunnyman Brewing’s Lorton move approved, set to open next year at site of the local legend
Bunnyman Brewing is hopping on over to Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center next year. The Fairfax-based brewery got an official go-ahead from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to take over a nearly 4,700-square-foot space at the county-owned Workhouse Arts Campus in Lorton. This will be...
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year Hiatus
The jolly old elf traded in his reindeer for the rails Saturday as the VRE Santa Trains got back on track after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Five VRE stations - Manassas, Woodbridge, Fredericksburg, Burke Center and Spotsylvania - launched 13 trains on 75-minute trips between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Comments / 0