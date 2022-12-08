ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Uplift Loudoun

How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy

Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
LEESBURG, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Old Town hosts Holiday Open House

Old Town Winchester is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year today with a Holiday Open House from noon to 5 pm. In addition to all your favorite Walking Mall stores, a Winter Market with unique gifts from local vendors will open in the Feltner lot on Loudon Street.
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert

Their Christmas Concert. Located at Boggs Chapel at R-MA. 200 Academy Drive Front Royal, VA. The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

American Red Cross Blood Drives

There are several blood drives available to sign up for click below and enter your zip code. 1 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630 where The River 95.3 will be broadcasting live from 1-3. December 19th from noon – 5:30 at The Virginia Hills Church. 737 Rockland Rd.,...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
theriver953.com

News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters

Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
STRASBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal begins waterline upgrades

The Town of Front Royal hired Bushong Contracting to upgrade the waterline on Braxton Road between Leach Street and Polk Avenue. General working hours will be 7 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday, weather permitting and with the exception of holidays. Bushong Contracting will attempt to maintain vehicular...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
mocoshow.com

Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire

3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT: Mowing grass in December...

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at  and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Serene rambled with an in-ground pool

Convenient, main level rambler-style living in a serene setting with an in-ground pool and updates aplenty! All of this and more awaits you at 159 Chapel Green Road. This residence includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, approximately one-acre lot in Stafford County.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

