The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft

WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC. McMillion went on to say they will have to change the way they do...
TikTok Is Stunned By Walmart's Secret Grocery Barcodes

Walmart is the country's largest employee, so it should be no surprise that a recent TikTok video exposing one of its operating practices could generate significant traction (via USA Today). In what may appear to be sorcery, the workers in Walmart's online pick-up and delivery, OPD, only need to scan the picture of the Great Value brand packaging instead of a traditional barcode on the side of the package.
Rising Thefts at Walmart Could Lead to Price Jumps, Store Closures, CEO Says

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said theft is becoming a bigger issue at stores across the U.S. If the problem continues, it could lead to store closures and price jumps, McMillon said. Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
