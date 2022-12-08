Read full article on original website
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
WJLA
Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft
WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC. McMillion went on to say they will have to change the way they do...
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Walmart is pursuing its own buy now, pay later loans, report says – one year after shoppers accused the retailer of 'killing Christmas' by canceling layaway
The move, reported by The Information, comes as other major companies plan to roll out their own BNPL loans, which have become increasingly popular.
Alleged Experts Share Best Time to Shop at Walmart
Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23
Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).
TikTok Is Stunned By Walmart's Secret Grocery Barcodes
Walmart is the country's largest employee, so it should be no surprise that a recent TikTok video exposing one of its operating practices could generate significant traction (via USA Today). In what may appear to be sorcery, the workers in Walmart's online pick-up and delivery, OPD, only need to scan the picture of the Great Value brand packaging instead of a traditional barcode on the side of the package.
We visited two Walmart stores on opposite sides of the country on Black Friday and were shocked by how few shoppers we saw
The Walmart stores in Rochester, NY and Irvine, CA were quiet with only a handful of shoppers in the electronics, toys, and holiday sections.
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Thefts at Walmart Could Lead to Price Jumps, Store Closures, CEO Says
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said theft is becoming a bigger issue at stores across the U.S. If the problem continues, it could lead to store closures and price jumps, McMillon said. Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Cooked Chicken at Cost? Here’s How Grocery Stores Use Loss Leaders
Given the rising grocery prices consumers have coped with in 2022, it's hard to believe that this holiday season some shoppers have seen turkey prices as low as 29 cents a pound. Holiday Spending: Get...
10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore
Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
