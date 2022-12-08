Read full article on original website
Alaska Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After 11 years of service, Gail Fenumiai is retiring as Director of the Alaska Division of Elections, her last day being December 9. “My husband’s been retired for six years, and I just felt that this is the right time for me to join him and enjoy the remainder of my time at home,” Fenumiai said.
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
