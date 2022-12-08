ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After 11 years of service, Gail Fenumiai is retiring as Director of the Alaska Division of Elections, her last day being December 9. “My husband’s been retired for six years, and I just felt that this is the right time for me to join him and enjoy the remainder of my time at home,” Fenumiai said.
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
