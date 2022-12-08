FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After 11 years of service, Gail Fenumiai is retiring as Director of the Alaska Division of Elections, her last day being December 9. “My husband’s been retired for six years, and I just felt that this is the right time for me to join him and enjoy the remainder of my time at home,” Fenumiai said.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO