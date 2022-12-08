Read full article on original website
Related
CVB provides update to the Geary County Commission
Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau is nearing the end of the year under budget for the year. That was one of the topics for CVB Director Donna Price during a report to the Geary County Commission. "Makes me feel like we're setting ourselves up really well for next year."
Sign up to be a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host
There are three remaining open months to host a Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host. The Chamber has announced that March, July and August are available. Business After Hours is the Chamber's monthly casual networking event. Hosting the event is a way to showcase your business.
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
WIBW
Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current...
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Central National Bank – Junction City Employees raise over $26,000 to benefit United Way
Central National Bank has presented a check for $26,094 to the United Way of Junction City - Geary County in support of their 2023 Campaign. Central National Bank staff spent the month of October raising funds for United Way. 2022 marks the sixteenth year in a row that Central National...
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
Emporia gazette.com
City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting
The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
Man from Wamego hospitalized after car strikes speed limit sign
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Hunter L. Dodge of Wamego, was northbound on K99 at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, struck...
Isle of Lights begins this weekend
Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call
Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
ncktoday.com
OCCK Transportation Plans 7th Annual Holiday Give & Go Event
OCCK Transportation is pleased to announce the 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign set for Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Godsey, Emily Christine; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Jasper,...
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
WIBW
Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
KCTV 5
Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
NWester: Plainville teenager not alone in going extra mile(s)
As adults, we can all probably reflect on a time when we can point to one person who made a huge difference in our lives. For Cameron Lindsey, that just might be a guy in a lime green shirt who seemed to appear out of nowhere at a most difficult time in a road race.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0