Junction City, KS

JC Post

CVB provides update to the Geary County Commission

Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau is nearing the end of the year under budget for the year. That was one of the topics for CVB Director Donna Price during a report to the Geary County Commission. "Makes me feel like we're setting ourselves up really well for next year."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia

Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo

A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting

The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Isle of Lights begins this weekend

Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
MILFORD, KS
KVOE

THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call

Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
EMPORIA, KS
ncktoday.com

OCCK Transportation Plans 7th Annual Holiday Give & Go Event

OCCK Transportation is pleased to announce the 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign set for Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Godsey, Emily Christine; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Jasper,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.
WAMEGO, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
