AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he had strangled her. Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked in the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking in common terms. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. Beard went before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing, wearing jailhouse black and grey stripes and his hands were cuffed in front at his waist. Beard was told he could communicate with the alleged victim but not in a threatening manner, was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called and was told he’s barred from possessing a firearm.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO