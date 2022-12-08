ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

Southeast Bulloch captures second straight flag football title

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Thirty-nine teams have stepped up to try and beat the Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets in their two-year history as a program.

Thirty-nine teams have been sent packing.

Southeast Bulloch extended its unbeaten streak and won its second straight state title by beating Harris County, 13-0, in Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday morning.

The Yellowjackets broke a defensive stalemate with 7:17 left in the first half on a touchdown pass from senior Kaylee Haas to junior Alex Odom. Although Harris County denied the extra point, it was still enough for Southeast Bulloch to carry a 6-0 lead into halftime.

On a day when the Yellowjacket offense ran into some difficulties, the defense stood tall. Junior Kaley Moore got an early interception to set the tone, and the rest of the D responded, refusing to allow Harris County a single Red Zone opportunity.

Southeast Bulloch added the dagger with just over two minutes to go in the game and the ball on the six yard line. Abigail Morgan snapped the ball to Korine Talkington, who immediately shoveled the ball back into Morgan’s mitts. A few steps forward took Morgan into the end zone. SEB ended that possession up 13-0, with the state title essentially in hand.

The Yellowjackets will say a fond farewell to five seniors off this year’s team: Haas, Morgan, Delanie Thames, Ainsleigh Littles and Lauren Erickson.

SEB ends the year having scored 506 points and given up just 41. Seven of their final eight games were shutout victories.

