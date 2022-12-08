Read full article on original website
Have These Celebrities Really Gotten Plastic Surgery? Doctor Weighs In On Their Dramatic Transformations
It's time to talk about plastic surgery! Some of the most famous celebrities have transformed in front of the public eye.Although many have either confirmed or denied going under the knife, speculation continues to surround stars such as Khloé Kardashian, Zac Efron, Madonna, Tori Spelling and Jessica Simpson. To gain a better understanding of the art of camouflage OK! met with board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Paul C. Dillon M.D. to learn how to achieve significant changes with or without the scalpel.Khloé KardashianOver the years, the Good American founder has been ridiculed for the number of changes she's made to both...
Cardi B Warns Her Fans Not to Jump Into Plastic Surgery Without Doing Research
Cardi B is no stranger to cosmetic surgery, and she’s always been open about getting breast implants and liposuction, among other procedures. But the rapper is now warning her younger followers to think long and hard before going under the knife (or the needle, as the case may be). She’s even had one of her own injections removed.
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome, The Disorder Impacting Céline Dion’s Ability To Perform?
Celine Dion is postponing several Europe tour dates after the recent diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder that doesn’t allow her “to sing the way I’m used to,” she announced. The superstar singer has stiff-person syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people,” Dion, 54, said
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Says He's 'Feeling Great' After His Neck Surgery
The former motocross star has long been open about his experience with back pain, resulting from past fractures. Carey Hart is on the mend after surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck. In an Instagram post on Dec. 1, Pink's husband, former motocross star, 47, gave a thumbs up from the hospital bed as he recovered from his operation. "Surgery went great!" he wrote in the photo's caption. "Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center. Ended up fusing the vertebrae because...
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Fred Hutchinson expert weighs in on Celine Dion’s ‘stiff person syndrome’ diagnosis
Earlier this week, singer Celine Dion revealed she is dealing with a rare neurological disease that gives her severe full-body muscle spasms. The disorder is called stiff person syndrome. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Gary Horcher talked to a doctor with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who treats people for this specific...
If You Don't Grin Uncontrollably At Least Once While Looking At These Pictures, I'll Quit My Job
Is someone chopping onions?
Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says
Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome. When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
BBC
Celine Dion reveals incurable health condition and postpones tour dates
Celine Dion has revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. The French Canadian singer told her 5.2m Instagram followers the condition makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably. It has led to difficulties walking and singing, she said, meaning...
toofab.com
Celine Dion Reveals Rare Neurological Disorder, Cancels Tour Dates
She revealed in a video she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Céline Dion says she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. The singer made the announcement on Thursday, explaining in an emotional Instagram video: "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."
Céline Dion Has Stiff-Person Syndrome — Here's What That Is
The singer has "hope" after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.
