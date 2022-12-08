ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville to announce police chief candidates Friday morning

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

The candidates in the running to become the city's next police chief will be announced in a Friday morning news conference, the city of Fayetteville said Thursday.

Doug Hewett will reveal the final candidates at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council chambers. The finalists are vying to replace retiring police chief Gina Hawkins, according to a news release. Hawkins said in July her final day as chief is Jan. 17, 2023.

Hewett will also provide details Friday on a community forum on Tuesday where members of the public can ask the candidates questions, according to the release.

Related: Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says she's retiring in January

The city hired the Chapel Hill-based firm Developmental Associates to help with the search. Semi-finalists participated in virtual assessments last week, Hewett said via email last week.

"In this search, we are looking for a successful candidate who has a reason to serve our City and a passion for their profession," Hewett wrote. "As we approach this next season in our community, Fayetteville requires a Chief of Police to help us move forward facing the challenges of today's world with the continued accountability and professionalism the Fayetteville Police Department has established over the last five years."

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

