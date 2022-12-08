Read full article on original website
State Police: Tangipahoa man killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver early Sunday
LORANGER - A man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into his car. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 445 near Gateway Drive in Loranger shortly before 5 a.m. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin Harper. Troopers said Harper was...
BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m. According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her...
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Investigators say...
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63
Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that On December 7, 2022, Troopers with LSP Troop A started investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The initial investigation revealed that Kennison was walking in the roadway on LA 63 wearing dark clothing. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling north on the same road. For reasons that are still being investigated, Kennison was struck by the Ford pickup. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.
Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
Authorities investigate stolen school bus, burglary on Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a stolen school bus and a business burglary on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to BRPD, officers discovered a bus was stolen from the Dalton Elementary area around 7 a.m. The bus was later recovered approximately 30 minutes later in the N. 48th/Odell area.
Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
2 men save family whose vehicle became submerged in Louisiana canal
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Two men acted swiftly on Wednesday to rescue a family of four after their vehicle plunged into a Louisiana canal, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, the family -- which included two small children -- was traveling in a 2007 Toyota Corolla in Assumption Parish when the vehicle drifted off the road and immediately became submerged in the water.
Update: Reported crash, resulting congestion on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been cleared
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (December 11) night traffic incident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reportedly caused area congestion shortly before 9 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a crash occurred earlier in the evening and appears to have been cleared as of 9:07 p.m. The...
Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
After what began as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night, a cop shot and killed a man who was carrying cocaine. Just before 10 o’clock, the chase started west of LA 415 and moved into East Baton Rouge after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. According to state...
