Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that On December 7, 2022, Troopers with LSP Troop A started investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The initial investigation revealed that Kennison was walking in the roadway on LA 63 wearing dark clothing. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling north on the same road. For reasons that are still being investigated, Kennison was struck by the Ford pickup. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO