Denham Springs, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWL

Head-on collision kills 24-year-old in Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA, La. — A head-on collision on LA Hwy. 445 in which State Police believe impairment was a factor left a 24-year-old Loranger man dead Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on LA 445 near Gateway Drive. According to police, Justin Scully was driving north on LA...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m. According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63

Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that On December 7, 2022, Troopers with LSP Troop A started investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The initial investigation revealed that Kennison was walking in the roadway on LA 63 wearing dark clothing. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling north on the same road. For reasons that are still being investigated, Kennison was struck by the Ford pickup. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Authorities investigate stolen school bus, burglary on Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a stolen school bus and a business burglary on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to BRPD, officers discovered a bus was stolen from the Dalton Elementary area around 7 a.m. The bus was later recovered approximately 30 minutes later in the N. 48th/Odell area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
102.5 The Bone

2 men save family whose vehicle became submerged in Louisiana canal

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Two men acted swiftly on Wednesday to rescue a family of four after their vehicle plunged into a Louisiana canal, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, the family -- which included two small children -- was traveling in a 2007 Toyota Corolla in Assumption Parish when the vehicle drifted off the road and immediately became submerged in the water.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA

