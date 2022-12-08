Read full article on original website
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Lions are seeking their sixth victory of the season.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG
Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day. The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera. Previous 1 of 2 Next This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on...
Do the Vikings Need a New Defensive Coordinator in 2023?
The Minnesota Vikings are a good team. They sit at 10-3 through 14 weeks this season. They’re going to win the NFC North and will wind up being one of the top seeds in the playoffs. They also might need a new defensive coordinator. There’s no denying that Mike...
49ers’ Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to sign interception ball: ‘Like a little fan’
Dre Greenlaw just wanted Tom Brady to feel better. The 49ers linebacker, who picked off the legendary quarterback, approached Brady after San Francisco blew out Tampa Bay 35-7 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium and asked him to sign the ball. Greenlaw got his wish – even if Brady and the Buccaneers had just suffered one of their worst losses of the season. “I went like a little fan… I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. ‘Man, yeah, you’re the greatest ever,’ all that good stuff. But he is, he is,” Greenlaw told reporters after the game. Brady, who is playing in his 23rd season, threw two interceptions and just one touchdown on Sunday. Greenlaw’s came on the first-down pass intended for Mike Evans from the 49ers’ 33 yard line in the third quarter. Former Jets cornerback Brandin Echols did the same thing after Tampa Bay beat Gang Green last season, asking for an autograph on the ball after the picking off Brady. Despite the loss, the Buccaneers still remain at the top of the NFC South with a 6-7 record.
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Video: Brock Purdy's Dad Goes Viral In The Stands
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is making his first start on Sunday afternoon. It's coming against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco is leading Tampa Bay, 21-0, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. Purdy just threw his first touchdown pass. Following the touchdown pass, Purdy's...
Vikings Duo Is Quietly Best in NFL
The Vikings have some excellent high-end talent on their roster. Justin Jefferson is certainly one of the top receivers in the league and has a case to be the top player at his position. He’s currently second in yards but has the most throughout the last three campaigns. The...
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings
Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Chargers fans come for Emmanuel Acho after ‘social media’ win over Dolphins
Chargers fans had a blast trolling Emmanuel Acho back for his “social media QB” comments after Justin Herbert defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Somehow, some NFL analysts think that certain NFL quarterbacks only look impressive in carefully-curated highlight reels on social media, even if said quarterback was once the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Justin Herbert is lauded for his ability to throw deep down field, and Chargers fans hype up their beloved quarterback on Twitter, but the team is 7-6 — and with the roster they have, it feels like they should have more wins.
Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction
Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game
NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
2022 NFL Week 14 predictions: Picks against spread for every game
The Giants and Jets are in similar situations in Week 14 as Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh try to steer their Magical Mystery Tour buses through some dangerous curves on the road to the playoffs. Both teams take on the heavyweights of their respective divisions and favorites from their conferences to reach and win Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles (-7) over NEW YORK GIANTS Last week, the Giants achieved the rare feat of overcoming a double-digit deficit and blowing a last-minute lead in what turned out to be a 20-20 home tie with the Commanders. That result kept Big Blue (7-4-1) ahead...
Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet
The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Are Dolphins serious? Miami used these in LA’s dome ahead of Bills game in freezing Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins have hit a rough patch in what has been a strong 2022 season, dropping their second game in a row on the west coast on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ offense was cold on the field, but it was turning up the heat on the sidelines.
