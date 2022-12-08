Read full article on original website
Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide
Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop.
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state
BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
[Breaking] Homicide on Billings South Side, Suspect in Custody
This just in from Billings Police Department's Twitter:. Tonight, Billings Police responded to 412 Hillview Lane for a welfare check of a 64-year-old male. During the welfare check, BPD discovered the victim deceased in the residence with injuries. A 32-year-old female suspect is in custody in another jurisdiction, and detectives...
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
A Conversation with Billings Police
On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired. We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and...
Hearing officer rules Yellowstone County committed unfair labor practice
A hearing officer determined that Yellowstone County, Montana’s largest county, committed an unfair labor practice when the Sheriff’s Office hired clerks at a higher rate than approved, above the pay of other veteran employees. The county has not yet decided if it will appeal the ruling, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Jeana R. Lervick, and […] The post Hearing officer rules Yellowstone County committed unfair labor practice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
Suspect arrested for threat found at Billings Senior High School
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat was found at Billings Senior High School Wednesday. Billings Public Schools told parents school administration was made water of a threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall that was posted on social media. The threat was directed towards Billings Senior High School for Dec....
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings
The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
