Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could Be
Could Fernando Tatis Jr. be heading to the Bronx?Photo by(USA Sports) The New York Yankees completed the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, and their most important, as they retained MVP slugger Aaron Judge despite serious competition from the San Francisco Giants and a late-push of insane money from the San Diego Padres.
Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?
Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts
Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
MLB trade grades: Braves swing big and acquire Sean Murphy in 3-team deal
Just one offseason after acquiring Matt Olson from Oakland, the Braves swung another bargain with the A’s, trading for catcher Sean Murphy. A controllable asset at a position of value? The Atlanta Braves are definitely interested. The Oakland Athletics fire sale will continue until they leave for Las Vegas,...
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits
Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
3 things learned in the Miami Dolphins soul crushing loss to the Chargers
My soul has been stomped on. Is that a bit extreme? Probably. But it is how I feel when I think about the horror that was the Miami Dolphins trying to play offense against the Los Angeles Chargers last night. I feel like Shang Tsung came into my house, ate...
Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is continuing to assail the NFL for fining him and his team after concluding that he faked an injury during a game at Tampa Bay
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
Pitt Prioritizes Portal WR Dante Cephas
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
