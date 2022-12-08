Read full article on original website
Related
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
Michigan man made $100,000 delivering groceries in 2020
One Michigan man was able to cash in on the grocery delivery service Shipt in 2020. Delivering groceries with apps like Shipt can be a great way to earn extra money and gain new experiences. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that connects shoppers with customers in their area who need groceries delivered to their doorstep. Shipt shoppers are responsible for picking up the groceries from local stores and delivering them to the customer's home.
Uber Eats Customer Says App Charged Him an Additional $57 for Order, Won’t Refund Him
Uber Eats customer (well, more than likely ex-Uber Eats customer) Alex Mutammara went viral on TikTok after posting a video delineating his negative experience with the popular food delivery service, stating that the random bill showed up on his credit card after using the application's group ordering function. Article continues...
NBC Connecticut
Should You Buy a Gift for Your Boss and Co-Workers for the Holidays? HR Experts Weigh in
'Tis the season for giving — but should your holiday shopping list include your boss or your co-workers?. Workplace gift giving can be tricky. As the end-of-the-year holiday season fast approaches, you might stress about which of your colleagues should receive a gift, how much to spend, what to buy, or whether you should get them a gift at all.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Save over 40% on this handy device that basically turns you into a car mechanic
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Are you tired of overpaying for car repairs? If so, then it’s time for you to invest in an OBDII scan tool. This powerful device can help you diagnose and fix car issues yourself quickly and easily. With this invaluable tool, you’ll be able to spot minor problems before they become major ones and even maintain your vehicle like the Pros do.
American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move
Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam
Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
10 Products You Shouldn't Be Using Past Its Expiration Date, And 9 Products That Could Live Through An Apocalypse
Just because you still own it doesn’t mean you should use it.
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy-setting meeting this week, starting Tuesday. It is expected to boost its benchmark rate by another half of a percentage point, following several three-quarter-point increases going back to June. Adding to the drama for markets, the government will release November's consumer price index reading, a keenly watched measure of inflation, on Tuesday. While the CPI print likely won't sway the Fed's voting members during the meeting, it could influence Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during his remarks Wednesday, Patti Domm writes for CNBC PRO. Read live markets updates here.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
NBC Connecticut
How Much Money Americans Say They Need to Make to Feel Rich
There's plenty of advice out there to help make your life seem more luxurious to you on a budget. But when it comes to actually feeling rich, Americans say a high annual income is key. When asked how much money they'd need to earn annually in order to feel rich,...
NBC Connecticut
From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
NBC Connecticut
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes
Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
NBC Connecticut
You May Get a 1099-K for Venmo and PayPal Payments. Here's How to Prepare — and Shrink Your Tax Bill
If you've accepted payments via apps such as Venmo or PayPal in 2022, you may receive Form 1099-K in early 2023, which reports income from third-party networks. For 2022, you may receive the form for even a single transaction over the $600 threshold, but the change doesn't apply to personal transfers.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
NBC Connecticut
LinkedIn Has a Fake Account Problem It's Trying to Fix. Real Users Are Part of the Solution
Like other social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, LinkedIn has faced a rash of fake and bot profiles that look to prey on users. Between January 1 and June 30, more than 21 million fake accounts were detected and removed from LinkedIn, according to the company's community report. While...
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
Comments / 0