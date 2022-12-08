ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nick Davis

Michigan man made $100,000 delivering groceries in 2020

One Michigan man was able to cash in on the grocery delivery service Shipt in 2020. Delivering groceries with apps like Shipt can be a great way to earn extra money and gain new experiences. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that connects shoppers with customers in their area who need groceries delivered to their doorstep. Shipt shoppers are responsible for picking up the groceries from local stores and delivering them to the customer's home.
NBC Connecticut

Should You Buy a Gift for Your Boss and Co-Workers for the Holidays? HR Experts Weigh in

'Tis the season for giving — but should your holiday shopping list include your boss or your co-workers?. Workplace gift giving can be tricky. As the end-of-the-year holiday season fast approaches, you might stress about which of your colleagues should receive a gift, how much to spend, what to buy, or whether you should get them a gift at all.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Save over 40% on this handy device that basically turns you into a car mechanic

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Are you tired of overpaying for car repairs? If so, then it’s time for you to invest in an OBDII scan tool. This powerful device can help you diagnose and fix car issues yourself quickly and easily. With this invaluable tool, you’ll be able to spot minor problems before they become major ones and even maintain your vehicle like the Pros do.
TheStreet

American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move

Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
The Repository

Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
NBC Connecticut

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy-setting meeting this week, starting Tuesday. It is expected to boost its benchmark rate by another half of a percentage point, following several three-quarter-point increases going back to June. Adding to the drama for markets, the government will release November's consumer price index reading, a keenly watched measure of inflation, on Tuesday. While the CPI print likely won't sway the Fed's voting members during the meeting, it could influence Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during his remarks Wednesday, Patti Domm writes for CNBC PRO. Read live markets updates here.
NBC Connecticut

How Much Money Americans Say They Need to Make to Feel Rich

There's plenty of advice out there to help make your life seem more luxurious to you on a budget. But when it comes to actually feeling rich, Americans say a high annual income is key. When asked how much money they'd need to earn annually in order to feel rich,...
NBC Connecticut

From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs

Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
NBC Connecticut

Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes

Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.

