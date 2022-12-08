ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Whelan family welcomes Brittney Griner’s release, laments ‘catastrophe for Paul’

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
 4 days ago

The family of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine held in Russia on espionage charges, celebrated Thursday’s release of Brittney Griner — but said the news would be a “catastrophe for Paul.”

In a statement, Whelan’s brother David said the family was told in advance of the announcement of Griner’s release that their relative would not be coming home “unlike last April when they left him .”

“That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul,” David Whelan wrote.

“I do not know if he is aware yet, although he will surely learn from Russia media.”

Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on charges of espionage, which he denies and US officials have called false. He was detained in 2018 and convicted two years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vghm2_0jc0pLOn00
Paul Whelan has been held in Russian prison since 2018.
AP

When asked Thursday about Griner’s release, David Whelan said he was happy for Griner and her family.

“It’s great news. Any time an American comes home is wonderful news. I”m so glad for Brittney and Cherelle. It’s a wonderful day,” he told CNN .

In his statement, Whelan said, “I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home. As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TAoW_0jc0pLOn00
Whelan’s brother, David, spoke to CNN about how he is happy the deal was successful, but that it does not bode well for his brother, who remains in a Russian detention center.
CNN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTpQG_0jc0pLOn00
The WNBA start and Olympic gold medalist has been held in Russian prison since February on drug charges.
AP

He also noted that the Biden administration “made the right decision” and that it was better to make the deal than to wait for “one that wasn’t going to happen.”

While David Whelan expressed his happiness for Griner, he acknowledged he has major concerns about his brother.

“I can’t imagine he retains any hope that a government will negotiate his freedom at this point. It’s clear that the US government has no concessions that the Russian government will take for Paul Whelan. And so Paul will remain a prisoner until that changes,” David said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYWqB_0jc0pLOn00
Whelan said he worries his brother has lost hope in the US government’s ability to secure his release.
CNN

This is the second time the US government failed to secure Whelan’s release. The first occasion was the April release of Trevor Reed, a 30-year-old US veteran .

While announcing the news of Griner’s release, Biden insisted the swap “was not a choice of which American to bring home” and reiterated his dedication to bringing Whelan back to American soil.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan. We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkxGp_0jc0pLOn00
President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle, Thursday morning on the phone with the basketball star.
White House via Reuters

Initially, the Biden administration had asked for the release of both Griner and Whelan, only for Russia to insist on a one-for-one deal.

A US official said Thursday that Washington faced “a choice between bringing home one particular American, Brittney Griner, or bringing home none.”

With Post wires

