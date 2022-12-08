Read full article on original website
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
DNA Solves 34-Year-Old Marysville WA Murder Case
A newer WA State DNA testing program has helped officials solve another cold case/. According to WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office, a 52-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder. Ferguson's office released information Monday that included:. "Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that his office’s...
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
Breathtaking $5.9 Million Seattle Home Has A Secret Passage
One of my favorite Facebook groups is the one that features old houses from across the country. I always keep my eyes open for unique homes and I love this 1906 Seattle home that has a really neat feature - a room that could be a secret passage!. The home...
