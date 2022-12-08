ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

DNA Solves 34-Year-Old Marysville WA Murder Case

A newer WA State DNA testing program has helped officials solve another cold case/. According to WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office, a 52-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder. Ferguson's office released information Monday that included:. "Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that his office’s...
MARYSVILLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy