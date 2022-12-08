Woman Beaten With Christmas Tree By Man Born On Christmas Eve, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A stock image of a Christmas tree knocked down and laying out its side. Photo Credit: Pixabay/8moments

A man born on Christmas eve beat a 31-year-old woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

35-year-old Michael Bandi of Saxonburg was arrested following the incident on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County.

A "verbal altercation" between Bandi and the fellow Saxonburg resident ended when he "hit her in the head with a Christmas tree," the police say.

The extent of her injuries and the size of the Christmas tree were not released.

Bandi was charged with harassment and simple assault before being taken to the Butler County Prison where he has been held on $10,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Sue Haggerty on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. the court docket shows.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.