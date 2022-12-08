ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Beaten With Christmas Tree By Man Born On Christmas Eve, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A stock image of a Christmas tree knocked down and laying out its side. Photo Credit: Pixabay/8moments

A man born on Christmas eve beat a 31-year-old woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

35-year-old Michael Bandi of Saxonburg was arrested following the incident on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County.

A "verbal altercation" between Bandi and the fellow Saxonburg resident ended when he "hit her in the head with a Christmas tree," the police say.

The extent of her injuries and the size of the Christmas tree were not released.

Bandi was charged with harassment and simple assault before being taken to the Butler County Prison where he has been held on $10,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Sue Haggerty on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. the court docket shows.

Comments / 29

butters 1159
3d ago

I was convinced Pennsylvania was half imbreds when they put a handicap man in office... this kind of behavior is excepted

Reply(4)
7
Earthbound Misfit
2d ago

Ok, the headline of this is very odd. Did they mean to say that the man's birthday is Christmas Eve, 12/24? And I'm not quite sure what his birthdate has to do with him beating his wife with a Christmas tree, other than the fact that they had a tree because it's the Christmas season and he used that tree as his weapon. It's just a very strange title for this news article. Makes it sound like the dude was born on the current Christmas Eve (which would make him an infant and infants generally don't get married, at least the last time I checked they didn't) and simultaneously beat his wife with a tree on the same night he was born. Like he popped out of the womb, got married real quick, grabbed a Christmas tree and beat his wife up with it, all in the same day which happened to be Christmas Eve. Does anyone else find this article's title strange?

Reply
2
Jennifer Glidden
4d ago

Ban all assault Xmas trees 😂

Reply(6)
16
 

