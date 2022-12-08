Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Related
bkmag.com
A doo-wop dignitary remembers Brooklyn at the birth of rock ‘n’ roll
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. Kenny Vance may not be a household name, but his impact on American culture and music specifically is indelible and inescapable if, sadly, somewhat invisible.
Time for New Yorkers to reach across the aisle — in the theaters
When my brother Will, a Louisville semi driver, rolled into the Big Apple this year, fresh off of hauling bourbon and spaghetti sauce through a pandemic supply chain, I insisted we see “Into the Woods.” There, he quickly recognized wicked witch Patina Miller from television, hollering “Sweet, Madam Secretary!” and cracking up neighbors. At intermission, he was chatting up Upper West Siders about inflation, tattoos and long hauls, illustrating the plotline of fellowship himself. Ever since Jan. 6, I’ve been seeking opportunities — like theater — to pop partisan bubbles and engage in our polarized nation. After a year of shuttered pandemic theaters,...
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Walking Through Brooklyn's Dyker Heights, Christmas 2022
⁴ᴷ New York City Christmas Walk ✨Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2021 🎄🎅 (December 1, 2022) Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong...
For generous N.J. jewelers, the ‘season of giving’ has a nice $5K ring to it | Calavia-Robertson
Just call Justin Wentzel “Santa” because this year the longtime jeweler from Mount Olive is making a very special Christmas wish come true for one lucky couple in New Jersey: He’s gifting them with a free, custom engagement ring that’s worth $5,000. And if Wentzel, 40,...
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City
When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
Amazing New Museum Experience in NYC Is Unlike Anything the City's Had Before
Fans of Disney's 'Soarin' will get a kick out of this one!
It’s a holiday treat! Kids 12 and under can get free tickets to the Winter Lantern Festival in St. George.
Sure, that giant tree at Rockefeller Center is a sight to behold. But who needs the trek to get there?. We’ve got the NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with spectacular displays in all kinds of vibrant colors. And beginning today,...
20 Best Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Christmas Eve In NYC
Christmas time isn’t complete without a tasty dinner surrounded by friends and family! Here in NYC, there are a bunch of restaurants serving one-of-a-kind Christmas menus that will have you feeling full and jolly. Since there’s a few weeks before the big holiday, we’ve hand selected a few spots for you…so you can get a reservation in now! These are our favorite restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (and their specialty food options): It’s well documented how much we love the cozy yurts at The Standard in East Village, and they’ll be available for reservation on both Christmas...
Top 23 baby names for 2023: Archie, Sunday, Cosmo among possibilities for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The most popular baby names in the United States rarely change each year, but every so often, a name or two will transcend its lower ranking to make it to the top 20. The team at Nameberry were polled to rise what names they predict...
Picture It: A 'Golden Girls' Restaurant Is Now Open In New York
The pop-up eatery allows visitors to pose in Blanche's Boudoir before sampling menu items like Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno and, of course, cheesecake.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke donates designer clothes to NYC thrift store
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke will donate clothes from her own closet to a Central Park thrift store. The effort, which launches this week, is part of a month-long “circular fashion event” to promote second-hand shopping instead of off-the-rack. Customers of Central Park Resale Consignment on West 66th Street will find discounts on luxury brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. Previous 1 of 3 Next A portion of the store’s profits over the month will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The organization is close to Stracke’s heart, as this month brings the 20th anniversary of her father committing suicide, Central Park Resale owner and a lifelong friend of Stracke’s, Tanya Williams, told The Post. Sutton is expected to appear at a kick-off event at the store on Dec. 16.
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
NBC New York
Want to Know More About the Tree Outside Your NYC Home? There's a Map for That
A groundbreaking new digital map heralded as the first-of-its-kind now provides real-time stats on some of the city's tallest residents: its trees. Nearly 1 million trees around New York City can now be found on a spruced up online map that provides instant access to tree conditions and allows users to report problems directly to the city.
10 of Alicia Keys’s favorite spots in New York City
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was born and raised in NYC, so you know she’s got a full lineup of favorite spots. Keys was born in Hell’s Kitchen in 1981 and was raised in Harlem, where she got to grow up around prestigious institutions like the Apollo Theater and the National Black Theater.
wxhc.com
Artists announced for The Music of Paul McCartney Carnegie Hall tribute
Participating artists have been announced for The Music of Paul McCartney, a tribute concert scheduled for New York City's Carnegie Hall on March 15, 2023. The show is the latest in the series of annual charity concerts that New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf has been organizing since 2004. Each year focuses on the music of a single well-known artist.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0