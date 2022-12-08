ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkmag.com

A doo-wop dignitary remembers Brooklyn at the birth of rock ‘n’ roll

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. Kenny Vance may not be a household name, but his impact on American culture and music specifically is indelible and inescapable if, sadly, somewhat invisible.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Time for New Yorkers to reach across the aisle — in the theaters

When my brother Will, a Louisville semi driver, rolled into the Big Apple this year, fresh off of hauling bourbon and spaghetti sauce through a pandemic supply chain, I insisted we see “Into the Woods.” There, he quickly recognized wicked witch Patina Miller from television, hollering “Sweet, Madam Secretary!” and cracking up neighbors. At intermission, he was chatting up Upper West Siders about inflation, tattoos and long hauls, illustrating the plotline of fellowship himself. Ever since Jan. 6, I’ve been seeking opportunities — like theater  — to pop partisan bubbles and engage in our polarized nation. After a year of shuttered pandemic theaters,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City

When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

20 Best Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Christmas Eve In NYC

Christmas time isn’t complete without a tasty dinner surrounded by friends and family! Here in NYC, there are a bunch of restaurants serving one-of-a-kind Christmas menus that will have you feeling full and jolly. Since there’s a few weeks before the big holiday, we’ve hand selected a few spots for you…so you can get a reservation in now! These are our favorite restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (and their specialty food options): It’s well documented how much we love the cozy yurts at The Standard in East Village, and they’ll be available for reservation on both Christmas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke donates designer clothes to NYC thrift store

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke will donate clothes from her own closet to a Central Park thrift store. The effort, which launches this week, is part of a month-long “circular fashion event” to promote second-hand shopping instead of off-the-rack. Customers of Central Park Resale Consignment on West 66th Street will find discounts on luxury brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.  Previous 1 of 3 Next A portion of the store’s profits over the month will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The organization is close to Stracke’s heart, as this month brings the 20th anniversary of her father committing suicide, Central Park Resale owner and a lifelong friend of Stracke’s, Tanya Williams, told The Post. Sutton is expected to appear at a kick-off event at the store on Dec. 16.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City

As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxhc.com

Artists announced for The Music of Paul McCartney Carnegie Hall tribute

Participating artists have been announced for The Music of Paul McCartney, a tribute concert scheduled for New York City's Carnegie Hall on March 15, 2023. The show is the latest in the series of annual charity concerts that New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf has been organizing since 2004. Each year focuses on the music of a single well-known artist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy