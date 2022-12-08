Read full article on original website
UNI Drops Buy-Game to McNeese State on Tough Shooting Night
In a matchup of two teams down on their luck this season, McNeese State (3-6) traveled to Cedar Falls and stole a win over UNI (3-6, 1-1) in the McLeod Center, 52-49. It was an odd, tough matchup for a young team to handle in a buy-game. The Cowboys showed...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
Eastern Iowa Firm To Design First New NASA Spacesuits in Decades
Far out, man. Very, very far out. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has been awarded a $97.2 million contract with NASA to design the "next generation spacesuit" and support system. According to CBS2, the business overseeing this part of the portfolio is headquartered in Cedar Rapids. A NASA press...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' western edge and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
