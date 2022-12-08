Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Two sisters just reunited with the mystery woman who gave them $100 on a plane 23 years ago
Ayda Zugay clasps her hands together, trying to keep her nerves in check. She’s been waiting for this day for decades. At any moment the woman she tried to find for so long will finally be here. It’s been more than 23 years since a stranger on an airplane...
Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?
In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
It's official: Scientists say money actually can buy happiness
A recent study highlighted the fact that money can indeed buy happiness, specifically in household incomes of up to $123,000 and for a duration of six months, as the study authors mentioned in the journal PNAS. The study was published on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2022. The experiment. The small study...
marriage.com
Importance of Intergenerational Relationship – 5 Things to Remember
Aging parents play a key role in families but also need to remain socially connected. In the US, it is estimated that 15.2% of the population is 65 years or older. Therefore, it is crucial to promote relationships between older and younger generations. What, though, does this have to do...
Comments / 0