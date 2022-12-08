ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WRBL News 3

City of Auburn launches new project status webpage

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced a new project status webpage on Friday, enabling Auburn locals to view the city’s major capital projects. The new webpage includes project overviews, budget information, anticipated completion dates, photos, and other relevant project details. City Manager Megan McGowan says the webpage is a step in the […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday

Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Yardbarker

Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element

The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

PODCAST: Freeze makes coordinator hires; Auburn picks up 2 recruiting flips

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. In a loaded show, Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Mark Murphy react to Hugh Freeze hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new coordinators. Christian Clemente and Phillip Dukes then take over to recap a big Sunday for the Tigers' recruiting efforts.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Philip Montgomery announces move to Auburn as offensive coordinator

Any reports about who Auburn's next offensive coordinator might be can presumably be put to rest, as Philip Montgomery squashed any speculation Sunday evening. After reports had surfaced that Montgomery would but Auburn's OC earlier in the day, he updated his Twitter profile photo to the Auburn logo, and updated his bio to say "OC/QB Coach" and mentioned Auburn football's twitter account.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?

The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn reportedly nearing OC hire for Hugh Freeze's coaching staff

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn coaching staff appears to be coming together. Not long after it was reported that Ron Roberts is expected to be the team’s new defensive coordinator, a name for offensive coordinator has also emerged. Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reports that former Tulsa head coach Philip...
AUBURN, AL
auburnvillager.com

Auburn Roundup: Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets now on sale

The 33rd-annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is quickly approaching, and tickets are now on sale. This year's event will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym (new gym). Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. each night....
AUBURN, AL

