City of Auburn launches new project status webpage
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced a new project status webpage on Friday, enabling Auburn locals to view the city’s major capital projects. The new webpage includes project overviews, budget information, anticipated completion dates, photos, and other relevant project details. City Manager Megan McGowan says the webpage is a step in the […]
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
opelikaobserver.com
Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn
AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
WTVM
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and woman are recovering after a raccoon attack. On Saturday, December 10, an officer responded to the area of St. Elmo Drive in Columbus after a woman was attacked by the animal. While giving the woman a hand, the officer was also...
WTVM
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
Opelika-Auburn News
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
Yardbarker
Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element
The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
Holly Jolly Market on Broadway to feature 102 vendors, live music and Santa
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus will hold its first annual Holly Jolly Market on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon along the 1000 to 1100 blocks of Broadway. Guests will be able to shop with 102 vendors, hear Christmas music from A Tuba Christmas and visit with Santa, says a press release from […]
247Sports
PODCAST: Freeze makes coordinator hires; Auburn picks up 2 recruiting flips
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. In a loaded show, Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Mark Murphy react to Hugh Freeze hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new coordinators. Christian Clemente and Phillip Dukes then take over to recap a big Sunday for the Tigers' recruiting efforts.
Opelika-Auburn News
Philip Montgomery announces move to Auburn as offensive coordinator
Any reports about who Auburn's next offensive coordinator might be can presumably be put to rest, as Philip Montgomery squashed any speculation Sunday evening. After reports had surfaced that Montgomery would but Auburn's OC earlier in the day, he updated his Twitter profile photo to the Auburn logo, and updated his bio to say "OC/QB Coach" and mentioned Auburn football's twitter account.
WTVM
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn reportedly nearing OC hire for Hugh Freeze's coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s Auburn coaching staff appears to be coming together. Not long after it was reported that Ron Roberts is expected to be the team’s new defensive coordinator, a name for offensive coordinator has also emerged. Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reports that former Tulsa head coach Philip...
Opelika-Auburn News
Going to Vegas: Auburn gymnastics to take center stage in first-of-its-kind Super 16
The Auburn gymnastics team is opening the season in style, competing in Las Vegas in January in a made-for-TV event that’s the first of its kind in the college gymnastics world. The Super 16 features 16 teams competing Jan. 6-7 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. No. 5...
Man accused of Phenix City riverwalk double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused of a double homicide on the Phenix City riverwalk made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. WRBL was the only media outlet in the courtroom during Daniels’ 72-hour hearing. Daniels […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets now on sale
The 33rd-annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is quickly approaching, and tickets are now on sale. This year's event will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym (new gym). Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. each night....
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
