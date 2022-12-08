Saratoga Golfers Receive Suburban Council Honors - Kellen Dean Named SC Player of the Year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
WNYT
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times
The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
NYS Music
State Champs Return Home to Albany, talk Authenticity, Capital District Roots and When We Were Young Festival
Albany’s State Champs spent their Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, holding a family dinner with their crew. The day off from their Fall Tour, one that took them from the East Coast, with an appearance in Brooklyn in November and all the way out west by late November, was a welcome respite from cross-country travel in post-pandemic America.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition
Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
Daughter for Hire celebrates 10 years of helping local seniors
Two New York friends celebrated 10 years of serving local seniors through their unique passion turned business—Daughter for Hire.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Two Albany Med Health System Hospitals Receive High Marks For Patient Safety
ALBANY — Two Albany Med Health System facilities, Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital, have earned high grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group for fall 2022. The two hospitals lead the Capital Region, with grades of ‘A’ for Saratoga Hospital and ‘B’ for Glens Falls Hospital. These...
9 Reader’s Digest ‘Best Xmas Towns’ Worthy Of An Albany Daytrip
With so many Christmas activities around the Capital Region, you could easily spend the whole holiday season here. But Upstate is in a such a prime area between the northeast and New England that you should plan a holiday daytrip (holidaytrip?) or you'll be missing out on some of the country's top spots.
Shady Reasons Why the New Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax
I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little shady. Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.
worktruckonline.com
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
newportdispatch.com
Police: New York man charged after violating conditions of release in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 40-year-old man from New York was cited following an incident in Bennington. On September 27, authorities were notified that Richard N. Blackmer Jr., of White Creek, NY, violated his conditions of release by entering into a business contract of more than $500 without the Bennington Criminal Court’s approval.
Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday
TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
WNYT
Georgia man arrested after large fight in Albany
Albany police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday morning on Ontario Street. About 50 to 60 people were in the middle of the roadway around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Ontario Street in Albany, say police. Luis Romero from Georgia pulled out a handgun...
South Pearl Street lane closed to investigate sinkhole
The southbound land of South Pearl Street has been closed to allow the Albany Water Department to investigate a sinkhole.
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
Comments / 0