NEWS10 ABC

Chatham rolls reigning Class C champ Maple Hill

Maple Hill, the reigning Section II, Class C boys basketball champion, drew a difficult test Friday night just two games into their season. The Wildcats traveled to Chatham, a squad that garnered the No. 2 seed in last year's Class CC playoff tournament, and was rolling in at 3-1 on the year.
CHATHAM, NY
WETM 18 News

Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow

The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
GLENS FALLS, NY
albanymagic.com

The Santa Speedo Sprint Returns to Albany for 2022 [PHOTOS]

It’s a beloved tradition in the Capital City, now in its 17th year. Albany’s Santa Speedo Sprint took over Lark Street on December 10, 2022. Hundreds of scantily clad santas, elves, wooden soldiers and even sharks braved the near freezing temperatures to run down Lark Street and back. The run raises thousands each year to support the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Med as well as the Albany Damien Center.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Catskill high and middle school relocated to same building

Catskill High School and middle school will be temporarily forced into the same building starting on Monday. The Catskill superintendent tells Newschannel 13 a valve broke, flooding the school’s boiler room. We’re told three boilers and an electrical box will all have to be replaced, which the state’s already...
CATSKILL, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week

The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
GLENVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday

TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times

The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

