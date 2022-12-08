Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Chatham rolls reigning Class C champ Maple Hill
Maple Hill, the reigning Section II, Class C boys basketball champion, drew a difficult test Friday night just two games into their season. The Wildcats traveled to Chatham, a squad that garnered the No. 2 seed in last year's Class CC playoff tournament, and was rolling in at 3-1 on the year.
Troy hoops claims a tight contest against Burnt Hills
Troy and Burnt Hills gave fans a show Friday night in what was the closest game of the evening.
WNYT
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow
The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
albanymagic.com
The Santa Speedo Sprint Returns to Albany for 2022 [PHOTOS]
It’s a beloved tradition in the Capital City, now in its 17th year. Albany’s Santa Speedo Sprint took over Lark Street on December 10, 2022. Hundreds of scantily clad santas, elves, wooden soldiers and even sharks braved the near freezing temperatures to run down Lark Street and back. The run raises thousands each year to support the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Med as well as the Albany Damien Center.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Oh My Santa! Charity Sprint in Albany Has Support…and Not Much Else
Be prepared should you find yourself around Lake Street in Albany on Saturday, December 10 as you may be met with such a clatter. Should your eyes wonder, what may appear may be more than you asked for. And if the cheeks are like cherries, well, it is supposed to be rather cold out. Don't say I didn't warn you.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
WNYT
Catskill high and middle school relocated to same building
Catskill High School and middle school will be temporarily forced into the same building starting on Monday. The Catskill superintendent tells Newschannel 13 a valve broke, flooding the school’s boiler room. We’re told three boilers and an electrical box will all have to be replaced, which the state’s already...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday
TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
NYS Music
State Champs Return Home to Albany, talk Authenticity, Capital District Roots and When We Were Young Festival
Albany’s State Champs spent their Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, holding a family dinner with their crew. The day off from their Fall Tour, one that took them from the East Coast, with an appearance in Brooklyn in November and all the way out west by late November, was a welcome respite from cross-country travel in post-pandemic America.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times
The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
South Pearl Street lane closed to investigate sinkhole
The southbound land of South Pearl Street has been closed to allow the Albany Water Department to investigate a sinkhole.
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
