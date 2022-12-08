ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Lakers: Georges Niang’s Playing Status for Friday Night

Tyrese Maxey won’t be the only Philadelphia 76ers player out with a foot injury on Friday night. Along with the third-year guard, who continues to rehab a small fracture in his foot, Sixers forward Georges Niang will miss Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with right foot soreness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: L.A. Is Healing Ahead Of Sixers-Lakers

Following two straight losses, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get back on track tonight against Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers. The club is, happily, looking significantly healthier ahead of a suddenly-winnable matchup with Sixers, in its fourth of six road games. Per the league's latest injury report,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Update On Tyler Boyd’s Dislocated Finger

CINCINNATI — The Bengals do not expect Tyler Boyd to miss "extended" time with his dislocated finger. According to Tom Pelissero, the receiver may "miss a week or two" with the injury suffered against Cleveland on Sunday. "Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Twitter Reacts: It’s the Brand New Lions

The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world. After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Sooners in the NFL: Week 14

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 14 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, the race to the top spot in each conference heats up as teams try to lock up the all-important first round bye in the playoffs.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA

