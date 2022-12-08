Read full article on original website
76ers vs. Lakers: Georges Niang’s Playing Status for Friday Night
Tyrese Maxey won’t be the only Philadelphia 76ers player out with a foot injury on Friday night. Along with the third-year guard, who continues to rehab a small fracture in his foot, Sixers forward Georges Niang will miss Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with right foot soreness.
High-scoring matchup possible for Kings, Sabres
With the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres having trouble keeping the puck out of the net, there could be
Lakers News: L.A. Is Healing Ahead Of Sixers-Lakers
Following two straight losses, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get back on track tonight against Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers. The club is, happily, looking significantly healthier ahead of a suddenly-winnable matchup with Sixers, in its fourth of six road games. Per the league's latest injury report,...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis to return for Lakers vs. 76ers game
The Los Angeles Lakers have been shorthanded for the past few days. When they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Anthony Davis came down with flu-like symptoms. He insisted on being in the starting lineup and trying to play, but he left early in the first quarter and didn’t return while also missing Wednesday’s contest versus the Toronto Raptors.
Jim Moore: I’m still betting with both hands that the Seahawks make the playoffs
When I saw that the Seahawks were favored by only 3 1/2 points over the Panthers, I initially thought the spread was too low - surely a 7-5 Seattle team playing at home would beat a 4-8 Carolina team that was 0-5 on the road this year. But the more...
Report: Update On Tyler Boyd’s Dislocated Finger
CINCINNATI — The Bengals do not expect Tyler Boyd to miss "extended" time with his dislocated finger. According to Tom Pelissero, the receiver may "miss a week or two" with the injury suffered against Cleveland on Sunday. "Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger...
Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
Twitter Reacts: It’s the Brand New Lions
The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world. After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.
Sooners in the NFL: Week 14
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 14 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, the race to the top spot in each conference heats up as teams try to lock up the all-important first round bye in the playoffs.
LeBron James, Lakers lay OT egg vs. Sixers not seen for 15 years
The Los Angeles Lakers put up a serious fight on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers to force overtime, but their brutal extra period proved to be the difference-maker, losing 133-122. In fact, LeBron James and Co. were outscored 13-2 in OT. According to StatHead, it’s the first time they’ve...
Follow The News Tribune’s live updates from the somewhat depleted Seahawks vs. Panthers
The rain is back at Lumen Field. Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas and Shelby Harris are not for the Seahawks. Seattle left their injured top two running backs Walker and Dallas inactive for its home game Sunday against Carolina. Harris was also inactive. The veteran defensive tackle was sick. Travis Homer...
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-76ers Game
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.
Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Explains What He Wants Nikola Jovic To Learn From G League Experience
The Miami Heat recently sent rookie Nikola Jovic to the play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the team's G League affiliate. After showing flashes during his playing, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the experience will benefit and help him learn what the team expects. "Everything is important for him this...
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.
Rookie wonder Tariq Woolen choked up over how far he’s come so fast for the Seahawks
Tariq Woolen had just reclaimed a share of the NFL’s lead for interceptions. His Seahawks had just won a division game, at the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. But instead of celebrating, the rookie cornerback nearly wept. He became emotional thinking about how far he’s come so quickly.
