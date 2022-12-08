‘Wednesday’ Music Supervisors on Why the Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ Was Perfect for Jenna Ortega’s Viral Dance Scene

Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
‘Wednesday’: How Lady Gaga Feels About Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Bloody Mary’ Dance
Jenna Ortega dances to Lady Gaga's song 'Bloody Mary' in a now-viral segment from Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday.' Gaga herself shared her thoughts on Ortega's dance.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
John Leguizamo says he once lost a role to a white actor because the director told him the movie couldn't 'have 2 Latin people' in it
"There was this unspoken Latin quota, if you had too many Latin people in your movie that was a bad thing," Leguizamo told Insider.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Netflix’s Wednesday faces backlash over Jenna Ortega’s Covid dance scene revelation
Netflix’s series Wednesday has received criticism from fans after Jenna Ortega revealed that she had Covid while filming her featured dance scene. In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega’s Wednesday Addams asks her love interest, Xavier (Percy Hynes White), to their school’s Rave’N Dance.As The Cramp’s 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” plays during the night’s event, Wednesday treats Xavier to an eccentric choreographed dance routine. Speaking to NME about the scene – which has since gone viral, even becoming a TikTok trend – Ortega revealed that she had in fact “choreographed that myself”.“I’m not a dancer and...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
That's My Jam Sneak Peek: SNL's Melissa Villaseñor Is 'Uptown Funk'-y as Miley, Dolly and Others
Miley, Dolly and others all (sorta) get “Uptown Funk”-y in this sneak peek from a holiday edition of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted That’s My Jam variety show. Airing this Monday, Dec. 5 at 10/9c, That’s My Jam‘s special holiday episode features a quartet of Saturday Night Live alumni — Melissa Villaseñor, Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer — in a night of especially festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions. In the sneak peek above, Villaseñor gives the Wheel of Musical Impressions a spin, and finds herself having to serve up an entire medley of mimicry while singing “Uptown Funk.” Did...
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
SFGate
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
‘Westworld,’ ‘The Nevers’ to Be Pulled From HBO Max
“The Nevers” has been canceled halfway through its first season by HBO. The Joss Whedon-created sci-fi drama will be pulled from streaming on HBO Max, along with the recently canceled HBO series “Westworld,” Variety has confirmed. The two shows are among multiple series that are being cut from the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer’s offerings, along with “Minx” (which had already been renewed for Season 2) and “Love Life” (which had not yet been picked up for Season 3) both of which, unlike “The Nevers” and “Westworld,” were HBO Max originals. “The Nevers,” which aired Part 1 of its first season in Spring...
TBT: Channing Tatum’s cameo in Ricky Martin’s music video
Channing Tatum got his Hollywood start like many other actors: by having a cameo in a music video. The now very famous Hollywood actor and dancer had a small part in “She Bangs,” the Ricky Martin music video released in the year 2000 and cemented his status...
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments
Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier. To create...
SFGate
‘Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell’ Sells Film Rights to Producer Lisa Saltzman (EXCLUSIVE)
Producer Lisa Saltzman has acquired the rights to “Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell” and plans to adapt the story of the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer into a feature film. Debby Campbell, the singer’s daughter, wrote the best-selling biography with Mark Bego. Saltzman will produce...
