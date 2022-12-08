Read full article on original website
Interactive learning available for older adults this winter
WYOMING — A slate of free interactive online programming, supported by the Wyoming Department of Health and designed to increase activity and wellness among older Wyoming adults, is currently featuring a number of winter holiday options. Jeff Clark, Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said the...
Three men convicted of numerous charges in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The felony and misdemeanor charges were the result of a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and involving thousands of hours of investigations and efforts by state and federal wildlife law enforcement officers, county and federal prosecutors, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department forensic laboratory personnel and others. The charges were prosecuted across four different Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
Wyo4News Insights – Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 12, 2022
WYOMING — High to Extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday. Watch this short impact video for details and adjust travel plans and routes accordingly!. Road Weather Impacts include:. A large and slow-moving winter storm will bring prolonged HIGH to EXTREME...
