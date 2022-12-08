ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Announces Proposed $5.7 Billion Multistate Opioid Settlement with Walgreens

December 12, 2022 - OAKLAND - California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a $5.7 billion multistate settlement agreement in principle with the retail pharmacy chain Walgreens to address its role in fueling the opioid epidemic. The settlement will resolve allegations that the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies and could bring more than $500 million in funds for California to fight the harms caused by the opioid epidemic. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of a proposed $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart to resolve similar claims.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills man, son face sentencing for COVID loan fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills man and one of his sons face sentencing Monday for defrauding COVID-relief programs. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud, admitting to fraudulently seeking more than $6.7 million in COVID-related small business loans for more than half a dozen fake companies.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

L.A.-Area Broker To Serve Time For Defrauding Lenders

Alex Ashod Dadourian convicted on 91 counts for $8 million in mortgage fraud. In an attempt to increase his commissions, a Southern California mortgage broker engaged in an $8 million mortgage fraud scheme. His efforts have landed him a jail sentence of five years and four months, along with a demand for restitution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Orange County controller to plead guilty to embezzlement charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former controller for two Anaheim-based companies accused of embezzling more than $3 million is expected to plead guilty Monday in federal court. Rosalba Meza, 48, of Coto de Caza, is accused of transferring nearly $3.1 million from Trilogy Plumbing Inc. and Matrix Management LLC to her accounts from May 2017 through the end of 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes

LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program

December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Man is Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants

December 7, 2022 - A California man pleaded guilty today to conspiring with Peruvian-based call-centers that defrauded Spanish-speaking United States residents by falsely threatening. them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences. According to court documents, Luis Rendon, 60, of Harbor City, California, operated a distribution center that helped the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?

Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies

SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy