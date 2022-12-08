Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Announces Proposed $5.7 Billion Multistate Opioid Settlement with Walgreens
December 12, 2022 - OAKLAND - California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a $5.7 billion multistate settlement agreement in principle with the retail pharmacy chain Walgreens to address its role in fueling the opioid epidemic. The settlement will resolve allegations that the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies and could bring more than $500 million in funds for California to fight the harms caused by the opioid epidemic. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of a proposed $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart to resolve similar claims.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General With San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Operation Home for the Holidays
December 11, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced. the results of Operation Home for the Holidays. The annual, multi-jurisdictional operation, which concluded on Wednesday, works to combat human...
goldrushcam.com
Covered California Joins Behavioral Health Leaders to Promote Enrollment and Improve Access to Address Increased Need for Mental Health Care
December 12, 2022 - SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Covered California joined leading health officials in San Diego to encourage enrollment in a quality insurance plan and improve access to. address an increased need for behavioral health care across the state. “The pandemic took a toll on us in so...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills man, son face sentencing for COVID loan fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills man and one of his sons face sentencing Monday for defrauding COVID-relief programs. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud, admitting to fraudulently seeking more than $6.7 million in COVID-related small business loans for more than half a dozen fake companies.
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
Bakersfield Channel
Department of Justice warns California residents about phone scammers spoofing government numbers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — There is a mountain of stories of people who have been manipulated, scared, scammed and threatened out of tens of thousands of dollars by scammers pretending to be everything from Amazon Prime employees to lovestruck royals from abroad. Now, the United States Attorney's Office is...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
L.A.-Area Broker To Serve Time For Defrauding Lenders
Alex Ashod Dadourian convicted on 91 counts for $8 million in mortgage fraud. In an attempt to increase his commissions, a Southern California mortgage broker engaged in an $8 million mortgage fraud scheme. His efforts have landed him a jail sentence of five years and four months, along with a demand for restitution.
2urbangirls.com
Former Orange County controller to plead guilty to embezzlement charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former controller for two Anaheim-based companies accused of embezzling more than $3 million is expected to plead guilty Monday in federal court. Rosalba Meza, 48, of Coto de Caza, is accused of transferring nearly $3.1 million from Trilogy Plumbing Inc. and Matrix Management LLC to her accounts from May 2017 through the end of 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
2urbangirls.com
San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes
LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
California’s Beleaguered Unemployment Benefits Agency Prepares for a Recession
A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation and news of potentially recession-inducing decisions from federal bankers could spell tough economic times ahead. If more people are laid off, more Californians will turn to unemployment benefits to help them afford the basics while they look for a new job.
YAHOO!
Riverside County court dismissals are unacceptable; we need more judges, now
It seems the Sixth Amendment needs a rewrite here in Riverside County: “The accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, except in Riverside County, where your case may be dismissed before it’s heard at all.”. Our county has a backlog of over 2,800 cases....
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX
December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
goldrushcam.com
Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program
December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Man is Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants
December 7, 2022 - A California man pleaded guilty today to conspiring with Peruvian-based call-centers that defrauded Spanish-speaking United States residents by falsely threatening. them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences. According to court documents, Luis Rendon, 60, of Harbor City, California, operated a distribution center that helped the...
californiaglobe.com
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
KSBW.com
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
Lawsuit: 2 deputies allegedly harassed by boss in Office of Sheriff
Two female sheriff’s deputies are suing Los Angeles County, alleging a commander sexually harassed them and that they were subjected to retaliation by both him and the county when they complained. Deputies Carrie Robles and Gisel Del Real allege harassment, retaliation, discrimination and failure to take corrective action to...
