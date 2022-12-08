December 12, 2022 - OAKLAND - California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a $5.7 billion multistate settlement agreement in principle with the retail pharmacy chain Walgreens to address its role in fueling the opioid epidemic. The settlement will resolve allegations that the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies and could bring more than $500 million in funds for California to fight the harms caused by the opioid epidemic. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of a proposed $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart to resolve similar claims.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO