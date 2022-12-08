Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Northeast Delta Dental funds $6M dental loan repayment program
Funding over three years to be used to recruit more dentists. Vermont Business Magazine In an effort to attract more dentists to Northern New England, Northeast Delta Dental has provided $6M in funding over three years to be used for dental student loan repayments. The new program will be administered by the Recruitment Center at Bi-State Primary Care Association (Bi-State) and is governed by a Steering Committee with representatives from Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Performing arts artifacts to be shown at Vermont State House
Exhibits highlight the state as a cultural crossroads. Vermont Business Magazine Two artifacts representing Vermont’s performing arts will be exhibited at the Vermont State House(link is external) from December 12 through January, 2023: A saxophone belonging to blues legend Big Joe Burrell, and a commemorative quilt signed by generations of UVM Lane Series artists commemorating the series’ first 50 years. Both are described in detail, below.
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
Vermont gasoline prices continue to fall
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell another 14 cents since last week. Today's Vermont average price is $3.58 per gallon. The national average is $3.20/g, down 15 cents in a week. Vermont prices are down 47 cents in a month and are still 21 cents higher than a year ago. The national price is down 58 cents in a month and down 8 cents from last year. Analyst GasBuddy expects the national average to fall below $3/g by Christmas.
