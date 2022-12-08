Funding over three years to be used to recruit more dentists. Vermont Business Magazine In an effort to attract more dentists to Northern New England, Northeast Delta Dental has provided $6M in funding over three years to be used for dental student loan repayments. The new program will be administered by the Recruitment Center at Bi-State Primary Care Association (Bi-State) and is governed by a Steering Committee with representatives from Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO