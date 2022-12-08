Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Fortnite And Dead Space Crossover Is Rumored For January
It appears Motive Studio will be working with Epic Games for a Fortnite / Dead Space collaboration. Thanks to an Inside Gaming report, we know this collaboration is supposed to happen sometime in January, before the Dead Space remake launch on January 27. If the reports are true, this may be Fortnite's first major collaboration of 2023--though certainly not its last. The reporter, Tom Henderson, has a good track record when reporting Fortnite rumors.
Marvel Snap players are begging for Death
Death is Marvel Snap's hot new card after the seasonal update
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight's New Trading Post Feature Will Let Players Earn Paid Cosmetics For Free
World of Warcraft players will soon have an additional way to earn mounts, toys, pets, and cosmetics thanks to the addition of a new Trading Post feature. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog, two Trading Posts (one in Stormwind for the Alliance and one in Orgrimmar for the Horde) will be added to the game in the near future that will feature a rotating collection of items for players to acquire using a new currency called Trader's Tender. This currency can be earned in two ways. The first is to simply log in once per month and claim 500 Trader's Tender for free from the Collector's Cache located near each Trading Post.
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorders - Bonuses, Editions, Release Date, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2022, and EA wasted no time in opening preorders for the highly anticipated title. Three versions of the game are up for grabs--including a pricey collector’s edition that all Star Wars fanatics will want to get their hands on. As for the game itself, it aims to improve on just about everything that made the original so special. This includes reworked graphics, a darker story, enhanced combat--and gorgeous new facial hair for Cal Kestis.
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite - Clefable Guide
Pokemon Unite’s newest character is the Fairy Pokémon Clefable. This guide will allow you to turn this Generation 1 Fairy Pokémon into an exceptional team member. Clefable is classified as a Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your priorities will be to heal allies, disrupt enemy Pokémon, and help allies secure objectives. Here's everything you need to know about Clefable, including how to unlock them, how to best utilize them, and more.
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
thedigitalfix.com
The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies
The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles
From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
DC Studios is making a major change to Batman moving forward
Warner Bros and DC Studios will be making a major change to the way that Batman will be portrayed on the small and silver screen, and honestly, this might just be the ticket for the tumultuous time that the DCU has had. As well as the new name, the DCU...
Gamespot
Fanatical Winter Sale Is Live With Thousands Of PC Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Fanatical is running a gigantic Winter Sale through the rest of December, giving you a chance to score thousands of games at some of their lowest prices of the season. This includes blockbusters from PlayStation, 2K Games, Bethesda, Sega, and other big-name publishers.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
Gamespot
Forspoken's Awkward Start Gives Way To Fun, Super-Fast Combat And Traversal
Forspoken does not make a great first impression. While at a preview event ahead of the game's release next month, I was able to play the upcoming action-RPG and the first few minutes filled me with trepidation. The dialogue was too cute by half, and the combat felt cumbersome. However, those early growing pains slowly subsided as I continued on until eventually, time slipped away without my notice. Despite a rocky start, Forspoken found its stride and showed real promise.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
How Marvel Made Staying After the End Credits a Must
And to think there was a time when "roll the credits" meant the movie was over. Modern day moviegoers may find this hard to believe, but back in the day, the phrase "The End" was the last thing to see in a film. The good guy got the girl, the...
Gamespot
Best Buy Has Some Great Gaming And Tech Deals This Week
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy is offering some big discounts this week, making it a great time to check items off your holiday shopping list. Video games are heavily featured in the sale (including tons of PlayStation exclusives), although you’ll also find plenty of gaming laptops, gaming accessories, and other electronics available at great low prices.
Comments / 0