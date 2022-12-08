Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Forspoken's Awkward Start Gives Way To Fun, Super-Fast Combat And Traversal
Forspoken does not make a great first impression. While at a preview event ahead of the game's release next month, I was able to play the upcoming action-RPG and the first few minutes filled me with trepidation. The dialogue was too cute by half, and the combat felt cumbersome. However, those early growing pains slowly subsided as I continued on until eventually, time slipped away without my notice. Despite a rocky start, Forspoken found its stride and showed real promise.
Gamespot
Winter Wonderlands: 11 Fun Video Games Set During Christmas
December is a great month to spend time with family and friends, take some time off of work, and dust off the Sinatra vinyl. It can also be a good time to take your shoes off and play some video games, and what's better than celebrating the holiday season in the games themselves? The number of games set during Christmas isn't incredibly long, but putting together this list, I discovered more than I previously knew about, including a few hidden gems that might be well worth a try if you're looking for a festive new experience.
iheart.com
Amazon's $5 'Thank My Driver' Promotion Reached Its Limit Within 24 Hours
Amazon recently launched a promotion where customers were able to thank their delivery drivers by giving them a $5 tip, courtesy of Amazon. According to Fox 11, the promotion was supposed to go on through December 21st or until they reached 1 million "thank you's." But within 24 hours of the promotion launching, they reached their 1 million "thank you" tips. LOVE THAT! Reaching their goal means that customers won't be pressing that option to give delivery drivers a $5 tip. Amazon has also stated that the "five drivers who received the most 'thank-yous' during this promo will be receiving a $10,000 bonus along with an extra $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice."
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Players Will Soon Enjoy A 50% XP Boost
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will soon benefit from a 50% XP boost starting on December 13. The event, called Joyous Journeys, increases all XP gains, whether it's from killing monsters or turning in quests, up to the expansion's max level of 80. A similar event ran prior to Wrath of the Lich King Classic's September 26 release, allowing players to speed-level new characters or level-up the expansion's new Death Knight class prior to the expansion's launch.
