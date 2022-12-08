Starting Monday, the historic Saint Patrick's Church building in Troy is going to be up on the auction block. Bidding for the building, which is located on Sixth Avenue in the Collar City, is set to begin at $1.00 and the auction continues until Thursday. When the parish closed back in 2010, analysts said that the market value of the building was more than $3.5 million. The building is over 100 years old and most of the items that were inside such as pews and statues have already been removed.

TROY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO