Arkansas records flu surge in the past week
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
Bed capacity dwindles, illness spreads in NWA
The Department of Health and Human Services reported over 80% of hospital beds are in use in the United States, as of Thursday.
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
Officials in Arkansas on the hunt for avian flu, sharing tips on what to look out for
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Avian flu has arrived in Arkansas, and Patrick Fisk, who is Director of Livestock and Poultry at the Department of Agriculture, isn't holding back. "Right now, we're probably at the highest risk," Fisk said. "Now that we are also seeing the effects of the virus happening on wild birds, it's increased that intensity of concern."
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
Suit on in-home care in Arkansas allowed to go forward; Yellville woman joined as plaintiff
A lawsuit that a Yellville woman joined contending Arkansas is improperly reducing and terminating in-home services for elderly and disabled people will go forward after a federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s denial of a motion to dismiss the suit. Ginger Dearmore joined the lawsuit filed...
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Arkansas penitentiary inmate found dead in cell
A inmate of the Arkansas state penitentiary in Varner was found dead in his cell Thursday.
Rain, Strong Storms Possible Beginning Early Tuesday Morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that deer hunters harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season December 3-11. The department said this is based on preliminary data. According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer...
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
Rogers retired firefighter cheered by family and friends outside hospital
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Family and friends held a celebration for a retired Rogers firefighter outside a hospital Sunday night. Kevin Tibbs was going into surgery for a hernia on Friday. During the surgery, he went into cardiac arrest. Tibbs' heart stopped, but doctors were able to bring him back...
OSHA fines Arkansas contractor $287K for confined space deaths
An OSHA investigation has determined that an Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen levels in a confined space before two workers entered a sewer and later died due to a lack of oxygen. OSHA fined Texarkana, Arkansas-based Belt Construction $287,150 on Wednesday in penalties for the incident, which took place...
Arkansas advocates push for expanded child tax credits
The child tax credit expansion is being considered by Congress during the lame duck session. Senior Policy Analyst with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families (AACF) Bruno Showers said many Arkansas families are in need of keeping more money in their pockets.
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
