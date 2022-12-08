Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
WNEM
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Dec. 12th
Here are some of the stories we've been following. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Chief...
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
WNEM
Pleasant Monday & Tuesday before changes midweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We picked up a light coating of snow over the weekend but a lot of it melted as temperatures rose above freezing during the day Sunday. Quieter conditions have taken hold of the area, this will remain the case all the way through Wednesday morning. That midweek period is where most of our attention is turned, though, in order to iron out more details regarding a passing area of low pressure. That will bring larger changes to the weather with better chances of rain, mix, and snow.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
Here are the top stories we're following today. The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. TV5...
WNEM
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
WNEM
Salvation Army to hold donation matching event in Genesee Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Salvation Army will be holding its Match Day event in the Genesee County area Dec. 16 and 17 in the hopes of raising $25,000 that weekend before Christmas. The Big Red Kettle will be visiting Walmart and Kroger sites in Genesee County on Friday,...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Dec. 9
Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000...
WNEM
Mostly quiet tonight & Thursday, snow possible for some Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After dealing with some fog this morning, we were able to sneak in a bit of sunshine around the area early this morning, but as is often the case this time of year, clouds quickly filled back in. Although some drizzle is possible here and there...
WNEM
Quiet & cooler Thursday, then a light rain & snow Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Easy-going weather will continue to take the area through this Thursday before our anticipated light snow on Friday. That should bring rain and snow (primarily snow falling), but this isn’t expected to have major impacts during the daytime on Friday. The weekend also holds a decent chance of a light snow moving through, but this should also be more of a run-of-the-mill event for the area for this time of year.
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WNEM
Vets Bridge reopens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Traffic is once again moving across Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City. As previously reported, Vets Bridge was closed to traffic since Tuesday, Dec. 6 and it was unclear how long it would be before it reopened. Steve Katenhus, Bay City transportation service center manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation, told TV5 on Dec. 7 the drive shaft, which works in concert with other electrical, mechanical, and structural components to raise and lower the bridge, was out of alignment.
WNEM
Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
WNEM
12-year-old Flint Township boy missing
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department has announced a 12-year-old Flint Township boy has been returned home “safe and sound.”. Police previously reported Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m.
WNEM
Consumers Energy, non-profits partner to help Michiganders pay winter heating bills
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the cold weather moves in, Consumers Energy is hoping to provide a lifeline to Michiganders in need this winter. “It’s the environment, it’s the economy that we’re in right now. It’s tough and it’s tough for everybody,” said Tom Pettit, the Grant Coordinator with Roscommon County United Way.
wsgw.com
Liberty Bridge Scheduled to Reopen
Liberty Bridge (WSGW file photo) Drivers will soon be able to cross Liberty Bridge in Bay City once again. Bay City Bridge Partners, the organization responsible for the repairs and upates to the bridge, announced on Wednesday that the bridge will reopen on December 22nd. In addition to new electrical and mechanical systems, it will feature a new driving surface, sidewalks, and lighting, as well as an electronic tolling system.
WNEM
High school event raises $7K for local families
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. The Amazing Race event raises money to help local families in need through the holiday season. The mad dash for cash took place Friday morning throughout the Saginaw Township school.
Comments / 0