Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County Has Limited Driver Education Programs (Part 1)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Even though both Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) have driver education programs, RSHS’s program is provided with limited participation. Driver education programs are facing critical challenges that result in some of the programs across Wyoming going into extinction, leaving teenage drivers to hopefully learn the rules of the road from their parents, or on their own.
wyo4news.com
The Rock Springs Historical Museum is celebrating a “Storybook Christmas”
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is celebrating a “Storybook Christmas” in their new public display. Showing now through January 7th in the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street, “Storybook Christmas” has all the bright warm memories of seasons past. Featuring children’s books from the Museum’s collections, children’s chairs, multiple Christmas trees and the Marguerite Santa in the window is bright and festive for the season. Illuminated and available for the public to view 24 hours a day, the centerpiece of the window, the Marguerite Santa, plays nightly from 6 to 7:30 pm through the end of December.
wyo4news.com
Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday
December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information. Friday and Saturday. The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will...
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT to Close N Street Bridge for Routine Inspection
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, December 13 and again on Wednesday, December 14, for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to...
wyo4news.com
Friday area high school sports results/Saturday schedule
Rock Springs 62 – Buffalo 49 (Boys in Gillette) Buffalo 63 – Rock Springs 34 (Girls in Gillette) Natrona County 62 – Green River 45 (Boys in Casper) Natrona County 58 – Green River 57 (Girls in Casper) Ririe, Idaho 59 – Lyman 48 (Boys)
wyo4news.com
Prospectors secure another road win Sunday
December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon. Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.
wyo4news.com
Ernest Wayne Dunn (May 25, 1949 – December 8, 2022)
Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn, 73, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 10 – December 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
oilcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — More snow is on the way. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for Sweetwater County has been issued by the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The winter weather advisory started at noon today and will run until 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. According...
wyo4news.com
David Lee Dunn (April 14, 1953 – December 9, 2022)
David “Davey” Lee Dunn, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 12, 2022
Monday – Snow showers. High near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Monday Night – Snow...
wyo4news.com
SWCSD #1 board of trustees only temporarily complete
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The last half of the 2022 term for SWCSD#1 board members has been a complex one. With the official resignation of John Bettolo in October the board went through a write-in and interview process before selecting Cole Wright to fill the seat of Bettolo until the end of his term on December 1.
sweetwaternow.com
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Medical Staff Elects New Officers
ROCK SPRINGS — The medical staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has elected new officers for the coming year. During a recent meeting, the medical staff elected to retain General Surgeon Brianne Crofts, MD, as president, and Hospitalist Alicia Gray, MD, as vice president. Anesthesiologist Steven Croft, MD, will serve as secretary/treasurer.
Comments / 0