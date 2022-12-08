Read full article on original website
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ run defense fails again. Geno Smith’s 2 interceptions cement loss to Carolina
Geno Smith didn’t take long to ponder the question: Are his Seahawks a playoff team?. “We’ve got to prove it. Nothing I can say up here will make us a playoff team,” the quarterback said, after his first two-interception game in eight years. On defense, it’s worse....
Cowboys to sign FA wide receiver TY Hilton
The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with free-agent receiver TY Hilton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday. Read more on 1053thefan.com.
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: I’m still betting with both hands that the Seahawks make the playoffs
When I saw that the Seahawks were favored by only 3 1/2 points over the Panthers, I initially thought the spread was too low - surely a 7-5 Seattle team playing at home would beat a 4-8 Carolina team that was 0-5 on the road this year. But the more...
Tri-City Herald
“Jobs Not Done” - Stetson Bennett’s Latest Post Shows There’s One Goal In Mind
The University of Georgia went 30 years without sending a player to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. That streak was broken this past weekend when sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett was invited to the Big Apple to participate in what was ultimately a crowning moment for USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Tri-City Herald
Fantasy Playoffs: Five Toughest Schedules for Tight Ends
It’s Week 15 in the NFL – welcome to the fantasy playoffs! If you’re still alive, congratulations. Take yourself a victory lap … but make it a quick one because there is plenty of work to be done. As always, success in fantasy football is all...
Tri-City Herald
Playoff Picture: Bengals And Ravens Swap Tiebreakers With AFC North Race Winding Down
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has nearly locked in a playoff spot following their 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals enter Week 15 as the AFC's fifth seed. They now hold a one-game lead on the other AFC Wild Card teams and will cement a playoff spot with two wins in the final four games. The Steelers disappointed fans in Cincinnati by losing 16-14 to a third-string Ravens quarterback on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back Against Bengals
On Sunday the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals marked the second game back for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. After a rough first outing against the Houston Texans, Watson looked like an improved player from last week. After the game, he revealed that he feels the same way. "Most definitely....
Tri-City Herald
Did the Jaguars Discover the Key to Unlocking Travon Walker’s Potential vs. the Titans?
Out of a number of big performances against the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's 36-22 victory, few rang as loudly as that of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. After a long drought without a sack, Walker broke through on Sunday with one of the most important plays of the game with his first-quarter strip-sack of Ryan Tannehill.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers
The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Tommy DeVito, Quarterback Illinois Fighting Illini
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John McMullen Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels: ‘We’ve Got Four More Games That We Have Control Over’
The Las Vegas Raiders have experienced the highs and the lows of this season, and unfortunately for them, there have been too many lows that have limited them from being the team they are capable of being. The Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers
BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14. Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B.
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. Pickett was initially cleared to return after being evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith in the first quarter. Pickett came back for one series before being ruled out for the remainder of the game after being put in the protocol. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Tri-City Herald
2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams Wins the Heisman
Few quarterbacks put on the show that USC's Caleb Williams did this season, earning him the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Williams will garner some lofty comparisons as we head into the 2023 season and, ultimately, the 2024 NFL Draft. A quarterback with boundless skills, from a physical perspective, there are a...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Open As Road Favorites Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals start a two-game road trip this coming Sunday and opened the week as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati has been the best investment in the league this season. They lead the NFL with a 10-3 record against the spread. Since starting 0-2 overall, Cincinnati's...
Tri-City Herald
Texans RB Dameon Pierce MRI Injury Update: ‘It Affected Us’ in Loss at Cowboys
ARLINGTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce jammed his cleat into the ground at AT&T Stadium as he limped off the field Sunday after being attended to by trainers and team medical officials. Once Pierce went to the sideline, his left ankle was quickly retaped and he...
Tri-City Herald
Aidan Hutchinson Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 14
The Detroit Lions do have the benefit of having a player on their roster who has played in big games in his career. Jared Goff, who many believe is playing the best football of his career, can draw upon past experiences in order to lead a young roster in the midst of a playoff push.
