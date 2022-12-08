ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Fantasy Playoffs: Five Toughest Schedules for Tight Ends

It’s Week 15 in the NFL – welcome to the fantasy playoffs! If you’re still alive, congratulations. Take yourself a victory lap … but make it a quick one because there is plenty of work to be done. As always, success in fantasy football is all...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Playoff Picture: Bengals And Ravens Swap Tiebreakers With AFC North Race Winding Down

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has nearly locked in a playoff spot following their 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals enter Week 15 as the AFC's fifth seed. They now hold a one-game lead on the other AFC Wild Card teams and will cement a playoff spot with two wins in the final four games. The Steelers disappointed fans in Cincinnati by losing 16-14 to a third-string Ravens quarterback on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers

The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14. Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. Pickett was initially cleared to return after being evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith in the first quarter. Pickett came back for one series before being ruled out for the remainder of the game after being put in the protocol. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams Wins the Heisman

Few quarterbacks put on the show that USC's Caleb Williams did this season, earning him the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Williams will garner some lofty comparisons as we head into the 2023 season and, ultimately, the 2024 NFL Draft. A quarterback with boundless skills, from a physical perspective, there are a...
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Open As Road Favorites Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals start a two-game road trip this coming Sunday and opened the week as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati has been the best investment in the league this season. They lead the NFL with a 10-3 record against the spread. Since starting 0-2 overall, Cincinnati's...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Aidan Hutchinson Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 14

The Detroit Lions do have the benefit of having a player on their roster who has played in big games in his career. Jared Goff, who many believe is playing the best football of his career, can draw upon past experiences in order to lead a young roster in the midst of a playoff push.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy