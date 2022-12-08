If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $29.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $29.99, bringing the price of each Blink security cam down to just $15 each. The buy one, get one free deal is part of Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and is only on for a...

22 DAYS AGO