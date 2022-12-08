Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
The Best-Selling Blink Smart Security Camera Is Discounted to $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $29.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $29.99, bringing the price of each Blink security cam down to just $15 each. The buy one, get one free deal is part of Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and is only on for a...
CNET
Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
mhwmag.com
New ABB SWIFTI industrial cobot delivers class-leading speed, accuracy and safety
SWIFTI™ CRB 1300 industrial collaborative robot is six times faster and five times more precise than other robots in its class. The combination of high payload capability – up to 11kg – and speed improves production efficiency by up to 44%. Features ensure safe deployment alongside workers...
ZDNet
26 best security camera deals for the holidays: Arlo, Google, and more on sale
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my puppy while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my little dude sleeping on his favorite bed via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022
Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
mhwmag.com
ETEL’s new Magnetic Tracks for Linear Motors enable more force with no redesign
Offering a track with stronger magnets for their linear motors than previously available, ETEL introduces the new MWD+. This magnet-track family is compatible with any existing LMG and LMS linear motor from ETEL, enabling up to 15% higher continuous and peak forces compared to the existing MWD product. With the...
pocketnow.com
TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G review: the smartphone with extending camera lens
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first extending phone lens has an awesome wide aperture. I'm sure you probably haven't heard much about the TECNO brand in North America, but they've...
Engadget
Tecno's Phantom X2 Pro phone has a pop-out portrait lens for 'pure' bokeh
Many smartphones these days offer artificial bokeh in their portrait photography modes, but with the help of a retractable camera, you can achieve true optical bokeh without missing any edges. Chinese brand Tecno is now bringing such a feature to its latest flagship device, the Phantom X2 Pro 5G, which packs a "world-first" pop-out portrait lens. This is just a little over two years after Xiaomi showed off a retractable 120mm-equivalent wide aperture lens, but it never left the prototype stage.
mhwmag.com
SHAKE-HAND utilizes warehouse space with the new extended version Kardex Compact Buffer
The new Kardex Compact Buffer utilizes warehouse space from top to bottom and from side to side for long-term partner SHAKE-HAND. Five years ago, SHAKE-HAND implemented two Kardex Compact Buffers for efficient and accurate order picking of smaller materials at its facility in Belgium. Based on this success, the company knew Kardex would have a solution on how to navigate the latest challenge: efficiently managing full box picking within a minimal footprint.
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
LOGIX Fiber Networks Offers Complimentary Data Center Request for Proposal (RFP) Template
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- LOGIX Fiber Networks (“LOGIX”), the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, is offering free access to its Data Center Request for Proposal (RFP) Template to aid companies seeking data center space early next year. The complimentary resource for firms evaluating third-party data center options is available for download here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005275/en/ The Free Data Center RFP Template Assists Businesses in Selecting Colocation Providers (Photo: Business Wire)
Android Headlines
New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro
There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
mhwmag.com
Moxa Gateways optimize data transfer from ModBus Edge devices to Azure and AWS Cloud Platforms
Bringing the cloud closer to the edge, Moxa announced its new AIG-100 Series of industrial-grade gateways supporting data conversion and reliable transfer from Modbus TCP/RTU/ASCII devices to Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and MQTT cloud platforms. Adding to its value, AIG-100 Series gateways support Modbus TCP slave mode, enabling simultaneous transmission of data to a cloud platform and local SCADA system to help accelerate the deployment of the Industrial IoT (IIoT).
mhwmag.com
Emerson reinvents Pressure Relief Valves to improve performance and reduce emissions
New Crosby Balanced Diaphragm and Bellows leak detection pressure relief valve solutions improve performance, safety, and reliability while reducing emissions. Emerson has announced the release of two new-to-the-world technologies for the Crosby™ J-Series pressure relief valve (PRV) product line. The first is a Balanced Diaphragm, which eliminates the need for bellows in PRVs, while providing balanced operation against backpressure to lower the cost of ownership and enhance performance. The second technology is Bellows Leak Detection, enabling remote detection of bellows ruptures in PRVs, with the capability to reduce and accurately calculate volumetric emissions in real time.
CNET
Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: How Google's Flagship Phones Have Changed, Spec by Spec
Google pulled back the curtain on the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. After a thorough revamp with the Pixel 6 lineup last year, the Pixel 7 series offers minor upgrades rather than radical changes. That signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis...
