Keith Mims
3d ago
Condolences to the family of the victim! I hope these two are given the same consideration in court that they gave the victim!
WESH
Brevard sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot
PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — Officials say a man is dead after being shot in a Brevard County McDonald's parking lot. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, it happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. Deputies were called to the McDonald's located at 6857 North Highway 1, Port St. John, for a report of a shooting.
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Dean Road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a vehicle crashed into a person who was either walking or riding a bike along the road last night around 11 p.m. The pedestrian was transported...
WESH
WESH
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. Troopers say the 60-year-old woman was not in a marked crosswalk and was struck around 2:30 a.m. by an officer merging onto U.S. 17-92 to turn onto eastbound Enterprise Road.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
WESH
Former Polk County firefighter arrested for allegedly falsifying timecard
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A former Polk County firefighter was arrested Friday after allegedly falsifying his timecard three times. He had resigned from the fire department following his arrest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office started an investigation after possible payroll fraud was reported. Detectives discovered Lance Dunn, 28, claimed...
WESH
Orlando police searching for suspect in October shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a suspect in a shooting. On Oct. 18, a residence was shot into at the Catalina Isle Condominiums. According to police, they have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Junior Jacinthe, who has an active arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm.
Suspect engages in standoff with Osceola County deputies, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened on Caloosa Street in Intercession City. Suspect Xavier Carlisle was wanted for burglary and battery out of Volusia County. Deputies said they had gone...
WESH
FHP: Troopers searching for wrong-way hit-and-run driver after crash leaves 3 people dead
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers responded to State Road 44 east of Interstate 4 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A pickup truck driving westbound in an eastbound lane struck a sedan, resulting in the truck's clockwise rotation. The sedan...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
WESH
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people died in an Orange County crash. Two vehicles crashed on Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. A van in a southbound inside lane on Palm Parkway went over a median and into a northbound...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
WESH
Orange County mother accused of suffocating child to death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Orange County is facing a list of charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter, in the death of a child. It was mid-November when a 911 call came in from a hotel on Major Boulevard. The caller said she “killed her baby by suffocation.”
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Comments / 8