Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Rugby action in Elko postponed until spring
ELKO – Rugby fans will have to wait a few more months to see players in action after organizers canceled play in November. The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board has voted to continue its support of Pacific Sports International’s Championship Rugby League by implementing a reimbursement program for organizers up to $30,000 for marketing tournaments in Elko.
resourceworld.com
Western Exploration drills 1.71g/t gold over 74.22 metres at Aura, Nevada
Western Exploration Inc. [WEX-TSXV; WEXPF-OTCQX] reported additional assay results for three holes from the phase 1 drill program at Doby George, one of three main mineral deposits located at the company’s wholly owned Aura project in Elko County, Nevada. Drilling highlights included hole DGC791 that intersected 74.22 metres of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder
Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government in the week ahead
-- Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider determining the scope of proposed conveyance of city-owned property to the Boys & Girls Club of Elko Inc. for possible construction of an aquatics and recreation center and an events center at the site of current ballfields. The council will also consider an agreement to pay Skywest Airlines up to $390,000 to continue air service for three months after the current agreement expires on Dec. 31.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
35th annual Christmas Bird Count
ELKO — This year marks the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count and the 35th year for the Elko/Spring Creek Bird Count. The local count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. If you are interested in participating you will need to contact Lois Ports, the count circle compiler, at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Schools closed due to travel conditions
ELKO – Wintry road conditions prompted the Elko County School District to close schools Monday in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and Owyhee. The schools were expected to open on a two-hour delay, but were closed due to hazardous road conditions. Northern and western Elko County are under a...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Jefferey J. Barnes, 43, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, in Salem, Oregon on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000. -- Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 1709 Arrow Lane...
2news.com
Elko Special Response Team, FBI arrest two suspects in separate incidents
Over the past four days, the Elko Special Response Team (ESRT) has been involved in two separate incidents on the Upper Elko Indian Colony. On Saturday morning, December 3, EPD Officers were working a case in which a female victim from Idaho was being held against her will in a residence in Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Shop with a Cop continues to spread holiday cheer
ELKO -- In 1994, Shop with a Cop launched in Elko County under the supervision of the Nevada Highway Patrol. Over the last 28 years the effort has expanded to Lander and Eureka counties, and to include every law enforcement agency. Every year volunteers work tirelessly sifting through applications to...
2news.com
Elko County Sheriff's Office receives $26,000 'Joining Forces' grant
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has received a $26,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support the ongoing participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety program. With these grant funds, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be able to “Join Forces” with...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire destroys fifth-wheel trailer in Osino
ELKO – Firefighters extinguished another blaze in Osino on Sunday evening. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. When crews arrived they found a fifth-wheel trailer engulfed in flames. “Firefighters worked to gain access and suppress the fire,” reported the Elko County Fire Protection District. The cause of the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Car crash damages gas meters at apartment complex
ELKO – It was a tense night for residents of a northside apartment complex after a car crash damaged several gas meters Sunday. Elko Fire Department and Southwest Gas Corp. crews were called to North Fifth Street to handle the damage and prevent any fires. Fire Chief Jack Snyder...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians roll over Hawks by 40 points
ELKO — After a 27-point loss in the finale of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Reno, the Elko boys basketball team got back in track in its Division 3A North opener. On Friday, the Indians shut down Hug and scored points in bunches for a 40-point,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Neighbor spots house fire in Osino
ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor. “The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
Comments / 0