ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast
The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
A.V. Club
Bowen Yang joins the ever-more-stacked cast of the Wicked movies
John M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation continues its relentless efforts to cast All The People this week; after revealing yesterday that Michelle Yeoh had joined the project in the key role of Madame Morrible, Chu has now revealed that several more cast members—including Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang—have also joined the musical adaptation.
John David Washington reveals best piece of acting advice he received from father Denzel Washington
John David Washington has revealed the best piece of acting advice he has received from his father Denzel Washington.The Tenet star and former professional American football player is the son of Oscar-winner Denzel and musician Pauletta Washington.Washington, 38, has starred in films including Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 action-thriller Tenet.He also appeared in HBO’s comedy series Ballers, and acted opposite Zendaya in Sam Levinson’s Netflix film Malcolm & Marie (2021).Washington appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6 December) to speak about...
ETOnline.com
Lea Michele Shares Barbra Streisand's Reaction to Her 'Funny Girl' Role
No one's going to rain on Lea Michele's parade! The 36-year-old actress is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared on...
SFGate
‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Elvis’ Among 20 Visual Effects Finalists Heading Into Oscars Shortlist Voting (EXCLUSIVE)
The Oscars shortlist voting opens on Monday, Dec. 12, in eight categories. One of them is the visual effects race, with big-budget spectacles like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick” in the awards conversation. Variety has learned exclusively, through multiple sources, 19 of the 20 films on the shortlist that the Visual Effects Branch will choose from next week. The Academy declined to confirm the final list to Variety.
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
talentrecap.com
Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson Team Up for a Powerhouse ‘Dreamgirls’ Duet
Amber Riley was recently named the winner of The Masked Singer Season 8 after performing as Harp. This week, the former Glee star stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she performed a powerhouse duet of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” with the host.
The Biggest Lesson Michelle Yeoh Learned Early in Her Career in Hong Kong
“First you must fall before you learn to fly,” Yeoh told TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal
SFGate
‘Dune: Part Two’ Wraps Production, Timothée Chalamet Announces
Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides in the two-part, sci-fi epic, announced the news Monday on his Instagram along with a photo of his dad, Marc Chalamet. Austin Butler on His Role in 'Dune: Part Two': 'It's Really Surreal'. Timothée Chalamet Has Prepped to Play Bob Dylan for Two...
Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8
The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Cast interviewPhoto bySource: Parrish Lewis / Netflix. This week (December 5), Netflix released the official teaser trailer for You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, who is the creator of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and Netflix’s ‘Entergalatic.’
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
SFGate
‘Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell’ Sells Film Rights to Producer Lisa Saltzman (EXCLUSIVE)
Producer Lisa Saltzman has acquired the rights to “Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell” and plans to adapt the story of the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer into a feature film. Debby Campbell, the singer’s daughter, wrote the best-selling biography with Mark Bego. Saltzman will produce...
5 Stunning Compositions to Remember Angelo Badalamenti By
Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died, leaving behind a musical legacy that spanned ’80s slashers, holiday season slapstick, and, of course, his long running creative partnership with director David Lynch. In memory of the man who collaborated with a Beatle and Bowie and was responsible for so much of the unmistakable mood of the Lynch filmography, the IndieWire staff picked five of the film and TV compositions that will forever transport us to a place where the birds sing a pretty song, and there’s always music in the air. “Blue Velvet,” “Main Title” (1986) The first collaboration between Badalamenti and Lynch, “Blue Velvet”...
SFGate
The Golden Globes Nominations: Tasteful to a Fault, but Have They Lost That Old Globes Outrageousness?
When I sat down this morning to watch the Golden Globes nominations, it was with a slight note of anxiety. Sure, I hoped that my favorite films would be nominated (like “Tár”), but it’s not as if I was so invested in that. If I were, it would mean that I took the Golden Globes more seriously than I do. Here’s the irony: It’s that very lack of seriousness — the invisible asterisk that’s always hovering next to the Globes, the one that says Lighten up! Who cares, really? It’s just the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! — that was now under threat. As the nominations were announced, I thought, “Please, Golden Globes! Atone for your sins, fix your corrupt ways, but don’t take away the precious vulgarity that we love.”
Ralph Fiennes reveals bizarre link to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Ralph Fiennes once served as a 'relationship decoy' for Jennifer Lopez. Ralph Fiennes has spoken about being used as a “relationship decoy” for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when they first started dating. The British actor starred alongside Lopez in the 2002 romcom Maid in Manhattan, with filming...
