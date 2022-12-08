When I sat down this morning to watch the Golden Globes nominations, it was with a slight note of anxiety. Sure, I hoped that my favorite films would be nominated (like “Tár”), but it’s not as if I was so invested in that. If I were, it would mean that I took the Golden Globes more seriously than I do. Here’s the irony: It’s that very lack of seriousness — the invisible asterisk that’s always hovering next to the Globes, the one that says Lighten up! Who cares, really? It’s just the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! — that was now under threat. As the nominations were announced, I thought, “Please, Golden Globes! Atone for your sins, fix your corrupt ways, but don’t take away the precious vulgarity that we love.”

