self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.

13 DAYS AGO