Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator

A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
WISCONSIN STATE
Law & Crime

Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Boston

Gov. Baker pardons 3 more of crimes ranging from armed robbery to OUIs

The convictions go back as far as the 1970s. Gov. Baker pardoned three men of crimes ranging from armed robbery to operating under the influence Wednesday. In 2020, Baker put out criteria that applicants would need to meet to be considered for a pardon. This includes stipulations such as the convict having taken full responsibility for their actions, making full restitution to victims, working towards self improvement, and contributing to society.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Still Unsolved

Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
Law & Crime

‘It Just Hits You in Your Heart’: FedEx Driver Accused of Kidnapping and Murdering 7-Year-Old Girl While Delivering Package to Her Home

A 31-year-old FedEx driver in Texas has been arrested after he allegedly confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl whose body was found Friday evening. Tanner Lynn Horner was taken into custody and charged with one count of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age and one count of aggravated kidnapping in the death of young Athena Strand, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
PARADISE, TX

