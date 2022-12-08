Read full article on original website
Trump Org. Accountant Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He Lost $900M In 2 Years
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles
While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
Obama-era AG says Hunter Biden, Trump should be treated ‘just like any other American citizen’ in federal probes
Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated “just like any other American citizen” by federal authorities reportedly probing his business dealings abroad. “The defendant should not be treated any more harshly because of who he is, who he is related to or...
Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'
Donald Trump's lawyer said a president should be shielded from lawsuits even if he was “seeking to destroy our constitutional system.”
Ex-Twitter counsel James Baker's wife registered voters for Hillary Clinton in 2016, posts reveal
The wife of James Baker, the Twitter lawyer fired by Elon Musk for his role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, registered voters for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Biden admin appeals DC judge’s order striking down Title 42 at border
WASHINGTON – The White House said Wednesday it plans to ask a federal court to reverse a judge who ordered an end to the Trump-era Title 42 health policy in place for migrants attempting to cross the southern border. The Department of Homeland Security said it would ask the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for a stay of a Nov. 15 ruling by Senior US District Judge Emmet Sullivan voiding the policy as “arbitrary and capricious.” Title 42, which was implemented by the Trump administration at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, allowed border agents...
Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation
The special counsel assigned to the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents issued subpoenas to election officials in three states.
Judge orders top former Trump White House lawyers to testify: Report
A federal judge has reportedly ordered two top Trump White House lawyers to appear before a grand jury and testify as part of its criminal investigation into the former president and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin must provide...
Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
Jan. 6 special counsel seeks communication records between Trump and Wayne County officials
A special counsel looking into last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and the probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has subpoenaed local officials in Michigan. Special counsel Jack Smith requested records from Wayne County, along with cities in Arizona and Wisconsin, that...
Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack.
DOJ subpoenas Michigan Secretary of State's office as it continues probe into Jan. 6
The Department of Justice sent a subpoena to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office this week as it continues its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election. The Associated Press was first to report the subpoena, which was issued Wednesday. Details were sparse, but it comes on...
Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
Former President Trump entered the 2024 presidential race Tuesday with significant legal baggage. Though he hasn’t been charged with any crimes, Trump faces exposure from multiple probes that are expected to ramp up now that investigators’ self-imposed hiatus on overt activity ahead of the midterms has been replaced with pressure to file any charges well in advance of the 2024 election.
