French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania
Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
France 24
Croatia to join Europe's passport-free Schengen area from January
European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,”...
NATO chief says ‘door is open’ to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the “door is open” to admitting Ukraine into the security alliance and that the country would one day be a member. Stoltenberg reaffirmed the commitment to bringing Ukraine into the Western alliance and said Russian President Vladimir Putin would also have to contend with Finland and Sweden soon joining NATO after both countries applied in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
Japan, Britain and Italy join forces on new combat jet
TOKYO/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan, Britain and Italy are merging their next-generation jet fighter projects in a ground-breaking partnership spanning Europe and Asia that is Japan's first major industrial defence collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.
Finland to consider arms exports to Turkey as it seeks Ankara support for NATO bid
HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finland would consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case by case basis, Finland's Defence Minister said while visiting Ankara on Thursday, in an effort to bring Turkey round to supporting Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids.
Austria blocks Romania, Bulgaria from EU's free-travel area; Croatia admitted
Austria has blocked the accession of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, the common European 26-nation, passport-free zone where people can freely cross borders within Europe.
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. This triggered an angry response from Romania, which lashed out at Austria for blocking its bid to join the so-called Schengen area. The world’s largest free travel zone, the Schengen area comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Around 3.5 million people cross an internal border each day. Austria, in particular, had objected to Bulgaria and Romania joining, citing migration concerns.
Finland Offers to Train Ukraine Soldiers in Winter Warfare Against Russia
"We know how to use them," Finland President Sauli Niinistö said, regarding the weapons systems Helsinki is giving Kyiv.
BBC
Schengen: No EU border-free zone for Romania and Bulgaria
European Union interior ministers have voted to accept Croatia into the 26-nation, border-free Schengen zone, but to reject Romania and Bulgaria. The vote was greeted with relief in Zagreb, but anger and dismay in Bucharest and Sofia. Germany's foreign minister said it was a bad day for Europe. The European...
Transylvania, Romania Is Home to the Last European Wilderness
Historically associated with Dracula, Transylvania, Romania is seeking to preserve the forests and rugged mountain ecosystems that make the region unique.
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
AFAR
