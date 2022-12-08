Read full article on original website
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 09:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and snow as well as ice on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will be slick where recent precipitation will refreeze on roadways, and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 09:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Malheur County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Malheur County zone, including the highway 95 corridor. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
