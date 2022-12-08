Read full article on original website
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
I Married a Flight Attendant, and These 10 Travel Hacks Changed the Way I Fly Forever
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, packing clothing and other necessities always feels like such a chore. Between finding the best luggage for the trip and ensuring you have everything you need for your vacation or business destinations, things can become super stressful. As a frequent traveler, I have often headed to destinations without the proper items needed to get me through my trip. I’ve even arrived at my locale and needed to shop for things I already have, wasting money on items...
A New Year, Filled With New Travel Opportunities
Founder Greg Sullivan shared his thoughts about AFAR's Where to Go list, travel inspiration for the coming year, and his recent trip to Prince Edward Island.
How to Airbnb Your Home When You Travel
Airbnb has announced several new features that make listing your home—and earning some money while you're on the road—a more seamless process.
Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack: Review for Travelers
The Cotopaxi Allpa 35L travel pack is a carry-on, duffel, and backpack, all in one. Here's our review and why we love this bag by Cotopaxi.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
airlive.net
A young woman accidentally boarded a flight to United States without any visa or passport
Last week, a 29-year-old Mexican passenger was supposed to return home from a vacation on Volaris. The young woman named Marijose Gamboa was supposed to fly from Guadalajara (GDL) to Tuxtla Gutiérrez (TGZ), but accidentally ended up in Seattle. According to Gamboa, the airline checked her boarding pass before...
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
From the wilds of Transylvania, Romania to the bustling streets of Bangkok, Thailand, here are 12 places around the globe to put on your travel wishlists.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
How I used my credit card’s trip insurance to save nearly $300 after my flight home was delayed
If your flight gets delayed — or worse, canceled — you can often rely on your credit card's built-in protections to make sure you're not out added expenses. Here's how one traveler saved $273.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Rumpl Blanket Review: The Best Travel Blanket for Airplanes
The Rumpl NanoLoft Travel Blanket keeps me warm, stuffs down to the size of a water bottle, and weighs less than a pound.
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
How to Plan a Dream Trip Using Aeroplan Points
Air Canada’s frequent flier program, Aeroplan, can get you to over 1,300 destinations using points. Here's how I planned a dream trip to Ecuador and Panama—plus tips for creating your own points-based travel.
Travel Slow and Joyfully on Prince Edward Island's Island Walk
Enjoy iconic Canadian coastal scenery, fresh lobster rolls, and pastoral villages on PEI's new 435-mile hike and bike trail, Island Walk.
6 Winter Road Trip Ideas Throughout the U.S.
From California to New York, here are 6 ideas for a winter road trip across the U.S., plus tips for taking a road trip in the winter.
Travel Tuesday: These must-have travel essentials will make your next trip better
The holiday travel season has begun—shop our picks for the best products to make your next flight or road trip even better.
Travelers to Sharjah Can Expect Standout Art and Architecture
Often overlooked by other cities in the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah is home to some of the most exciting cultural, artistic, and architectural institutions in the region.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod Is 15 Percent off This Black Friday
The editors at AFAR test and review the Peak Design Travel Tripod to find out if it really is the best travel tripod available.
