‘We All Believed In Each Other’: Saratoga Boys’ Cross-Country Caps Off Successful Season

Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Chatham rolls reigning Class C champ Maple Hill
Maple Hill, the reigning Section II, Class C boys basketball champion, drew a difficult test Friday night just two games into their season. The Wildcats traveled to Chatham, a squad that garnered the No. 2 seed in last year's Class CC playoff tournament, and was rolling in at 3-1 on the year.
WNYT
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Open with Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition
Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow
The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
iheart.com
St. Patrick's Church Building in Troy on The Auction Block Monday
Starting Monday, the historic Saint Patrick's Church building in Troy is going to be up on the auction block. Bidding for the building, which is located on Sixth Avenue in the Collar City, is set to begin at $1.00 and the auction continues until Thursday. When the parish closed back in 2010, analysts said that the market value of the building was more than $3.5 million. The building is over 100 years old and most of the items that were inside such as pews and statues have already been removed.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
nippertown.com
Concert Review: “Jim Morrison – Absolutely Live” @ Cohoes Music Hall, 12/8/2022
COHOES – Jim Morrison of The Doors would have been 79 on Thursday night, Dec. 8, when Gary Weinlein assumed his identity in Classic Rock Productions’ “Jim Morrison – Absolutely Live” at the Cohoes Music Hall. I will be 79 in less than two months. Morrison was dead before some of Weinlein’s band were born.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Winter Essentials for the Next Snowfall
Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials. “Number one thing we talk about is shovels,” he said. If you have […]
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
Daughter for Hire celebrates 10 years of helping local seniors
Two New York friends celebrated 10 years of serving local seniors through their unique passion turned business—Daughter for Hire.
Shady Reasons Why the New Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax
I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little shady. Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.
Shoppers in Wilton prepare for potential snowy weather
News 12 Connecticut's Caren Pinto learned how people are getting ready for the winter weather.
